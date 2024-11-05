Calligraphy exhibition highlights literary masterpieces

HÀ NỘI — More than 30 calligraphy works are on display at the Temple of Literature in Hà Nội, inspired by literary masterpieces.

The content of the calligraphy pieces is inspired by the works of poets and writers such as Nguyễn Trãi (1380-1442), Lê Thánh Tông (1442-97), Nguyễn Du (1766-1820), and Bà Huyện Thanh Quan (1805-48) as well as many other literary figures associated with or writing about Thăng Long - Hà Nội.

The exhibition features 18 writers from all over the country. Each has a different profession, but they all share a love of Vietnamese calligraphy and a desire to spread this passion for art to as many people as possible.

The calligraphy exhibition is an annual activity at the Temple of Literature, and each year has a new theme, according to Lê Xuân Kiêu, director of the Temple of Literature's Culture and Science Activities Centre.

"We hope that the exhibition will be a place to gather calligraphers from the whole nation," Kiêu said at the exhibition opening ceremony on November 3.

"People who love the art of calligraphy will meet and exchange ideas, making the art of calligraphy vital in modern life today."

The calligraphy works on display have been selected from hundreds of art pieces sent to the exhibition organisers.

One of two young women artists at the exhibition, Như Như, is showcasing her work featuring parallel sentences extracted from Bà Huyện Thanh Quan's poem Thăng Long Thành Hoài Cổ (Remembrance of Thăng Long Citadel).

"I create the art with all of my love for Hà Nội, to portray the beauty of the ancient Thăng Long Citadel and the modern capital of Hà Nội," Như said.

"Hopefully, people will enjoy the artwork, and they have a responsibility to work together to preserve the city and keep Hà Nôi beautiful forever."

Almost of the artworks are written in the traditional style. However, there are also a number of pieces with new ways of expressing handwriting and composition.

"The calligraphers at this exhibition are skillful," said curator Vũ Thanh Tùng.

"The pieces partly demonstrate the profession of each author as they have gradually shaped their writing and style.

"There are a number of works with new and different expressions in the writing and presentation, showing that the art of calligraphy is very rich and has developed in the current context."

An installation features 365 replicas of writing extracts from Khuyến Học Văn (Encourage Study Essay) by King Lê Thánh Tông. The installation is a reminder that learning must be done every day, according to the King.

King Lê Thánh Tông focused on education and promoting talent during his reign, which lasted 37 years (1460-1497). He was a clear-sighted and decisive king, and was both a talented scholar and a warrior. He was fond of reading books.

The exhibition is one of many activities organised to celebrate Việt Nam Heritage Day on November 23.

It runs until December 3 at the Temple of Literature at 58 Quốc Tử Giám Street in Đống Đa, Hà Nội. — VNS