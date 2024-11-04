Đà Lạt Flower Festival to welcome more than one million visitors

LÂM ĐỒNG The Festival "Đà Lạt Flowers - Symphony of Colours" promises to bring unique cultural experiences and enhance the value of the resort city in the Central Highlands.

This year, the 10th edition of the Đà Lạt Flower Festival is slated to open on December 5, and last until December 31, while the flowers will be displayed until January 5 next year.

This is a large-scale cultural and tourist event, attracting millions of tourists to Đà Lạt during the festival season, and from there, creating opportunities for visitors to experience the unique cultural values ​​of this land.

The festival will have 10 main events bringing diverse activities to residents and visitors.

Floral displays will be seen everywhere around Xuân Hương Lake and on the central roads of the city.

"The city has carefully prepared to meet the needs of tourists, with about 2,500 accommodations and 33,138 rooms. This year's festival is expected to welcome about one million visitors," Đặng Quang Tú, chairman of the city People's Committee [municipal administration], said.

"We are committed to providing visitors with the best services during the festival," Tú emphasised.

Over past years, the festival attracted an average of 700,000 visitors a year, and the number is expected to increase by 30 per cent this year.

Đà Lạt is among Việt Nam’s largest flower-growing regions, producing around three billion of cut flowers annually.

Last year, it was named in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for its commitment to promoting culture and creativity as part of its development. VNS