Short Film Award offers winner a trip to Osaka

HÀ NỘI – Any professional or aspiring filmmaker of ASEAN nationality is invited to submit their creative work to vie for the ASEAN New Generation Short Film Award.

The ASEAN-Japan Centre’s film award seeks short form films with a personal touch, aiming to share the stories of ASEAN with the Japanese population. This event is expected to provide a more emotive narrative, highlighting life in the ASEAN region and inspiring the Japanese audience to learn more about its individual countries and people.

The film should be between two and three minutes long with theme revolving around two aspects – the forward-looking and hopeful aspect, 'The World I Want to See', and the emotive and self-expressive aspect, 'Fall in Love with Us, Fall in Love with Me'.

Organisers hope that finished works can encapsulate either one or both aspects, depending on the story being told.

Applications are open now until November 30, followed by a first selection that will last from December 1 to January 31, 2025.

Film makers will be rewarded for works that show originality and energy, with a message that truly moves people’s hearts, with winners selected based on whether they encompass a unique concept, a surprising idea and show deep expression.

Ten short films will be selected for a final line up between mid-February to mid-March 2025, when they go to a public vote.

The winner with the most popular film (decided by that public vote) will win a trip to Osaka to attend the Expo 2025 Osaka.

Meanwhile all the top ten films will be featured on the ASEAN-Japan Centre’s official YouTube channel and official website. They will also be shown at the ASEAN Pavilion at the Expo 2025 Osaka and in Tokyo.

Japan and ASEAN have had a long history of friendship and cooperation, with last year marking the 50th anniversary of friendship and cooperation. Moving forward, the ASEAN-Japan Centre aims to continue to build on this relationship by deepening the understanding of ASEAN and its ten member states and their people. VNS