Spreading Vietnamese culture in France

Hoàng Thu Trang is spreading good vibes about Vietnam all over France. She has set up an arts group of young people to visit schools and perform traditional Vietnamese songs and dances. Children in France love the shows…. Especially the lion dancing!
Việt Nam Military History Museum has moved to a new venue on the edge of Hà Nội. Covering 38.6 hectares, the museum offers a fascinating insight into the country’s military milestones. The site opens to the public this week, but we were given a sneak preview of what’s in store for visitors.
For more than 30 households in Hoài Khao Village, located in Quang Thành Commune, about 20km from Nguyên Bình Town and 60km from Cao Bằng City, harvesting beeswax is celebrated as a traditional yearly festival.