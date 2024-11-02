Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Spreading Vietnamese culture in France

November 02, 2024 - 16:47
Hoàng Thu Trang is spreading good vibes about Vietnam all over France. She has set up an arts group of young people to visit schools and perform traditional Vietnamese songs and dances. Children in France love the shows…. Especially the lion dancing!

New venue for military museum

Việt Nam Military History Museum has moved to a new venue on the edge of Hà Nội. Covering 38.6 hectares, the museum offers a fascinating insight into the country’s military milestones. The site opens to the public this week, but we were given a sneak preview of what’s in store for visitors.

