Foreign travellers' interest in northern regions still strong after typhoon

HCM CITY -- Digital travel platform Agoda has recently revealed that traveler interest in key northern regions of Việt Nam has remained encouraging following the damage wrought by Typhoon Yagi, which made landfall on September 7.

Accommodation searches on Agoda for popular Vietnamese destinations such as Hà Nội, Sapa, Hà Giang, Hạ Long Bay, Hải Phòng and Cát Bà increased by 4 per cent for check-ins from August to October 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, reflecting a steady interest in these locations.

“August generally includes school holiday family travel, and we would typically expect that period to see higher rates of travel than the October season,” said Lâm Vũ, country director of Agoda Vietnam.

“We are confident that visitors will gradually return ​​to these regions as clean-up and rebuilding efforts continue,” he said.

Further positive news for Việt Nam comes from Agoda’s data, as increased searches of the country from international visitors were recorded across all three months of the summer season.

July saw a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in searches to Việt Nam while August enjoyed a 31 per cent year-on-year increase in interest in travel.

September recorded an 84 per cent year-on-year increase as international visitors set their sights on Christmas and New Year breaks.

This increase in accommodation searches aligns with recent statistics from the General Statistics Office, indicating that visitor numbers for the first nine months of 2024 are 43 per cent higher than in the same period in 2023. With the number of international visitors at 12.7 million, this already surpasses the total for all of 2023.

Việt Nam's tourism industry strives to welcome 17 - 18 million international visitor arrivals in 2024, while serving 110 million domestic visitor trips. Total tourism receipts will be about VNĐ840 trillion. – VNS