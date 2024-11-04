Ninh Bình Festival to boost historical heritages of VN’s former capitals

NINH BÌNH The historical journey of the Vietnamese nation – from the founding, relocating and building of a capital by different emperors – will be reenacted in the opening ceremony of the Ninh Bình Festival 2024, Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Ninh Bình Province, said at a recent press conference about the event.

Taking place from November 24 to 30 in Ninh Bình City and Hoa Lư District – the first capital city of the independent nation from 968 to 1009 – the festival will be unfolded like a 'historical drama film'. It aims to portray glorious historical milestones and 'decode' the cultural values of the ancient capital of Hoa Lư.

This landmark cultural and tourism event plays a crucial role in building and elevating the heritage urban brand of Ninh Bình Province. It also serves to showcase and promote the rich image, culture, and people of the province, as well as other regions across the country, to both domestic and international tourists.

“The Ninh Bình Festival 2024 aims to ignite a deep love for the homeland and pride in the rich history and heritage of the ancient capital of Hoa Lư and Ninh Bình Province in general," Cường said.

"It boosts tourism while seamlessly connecting local residents and visitors through unique, engaging and innovative artistic and entertainment activities. This international event profoundly showcases the cultural identity of the nation, locality and region, offering unforgettable experiences for everyone involved.”

The highlight of the festival will be its opening ceremony, which will take place on November 24 at Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng Square in Ninh Bình City. Themed The Flow of Heritage, the programme will be broadcast live on the VTV1 channel, Ninh Bình Radio and Television.

According to Lê Hải Yến, general director of the festival, the performance, inspired by the historical journey of the Vietnamese nation, will honour the efforts by the successive dynasties in founding, relocating and building the capital city.

Building on this concept, the programme will link three UNESCO World cultural heritage sites – the ancient capitals of Hoa Lư, Thăng Long and Huế. These historical landmarks reflect over a millennium of Vietnamese history, showcasing the nation’s rich and enduring cultural, historical and architectural heritage.

“To bring legendary tales and cultural brilliance of the ancient capitals to life, the artistic programme The Flow of Heritage is designed as a historical drama film. This captivating production intertwines music, dance and cinema, enhanced by cutting-edge 3D mapping technologies on a dynamic stage,” Yến said.

On November 26-27, Núi Thúy Park in Ninh Bình City is set to become an outdoor exhibition space for contemporary poetry. Visitors can enjoy a unique blend of experiences, including tea tasting, poetry recitations, moon gazing and folk music performances.

A line-up of popular singers, who became famous after winning the national singing contest Sao Mai – Morning Star in recent years, will gather to perform at the art programme Ninh Bình -- Gathering of Morning Stars on November 28 at the Phạm Thị Trân Theatre in Ninh Bình City.

On November 29, a vibrant street festival will be held at the Tam Quan Gate on Tràng An Road in Ninh Bình City, featuring performances of ancient traditional costumes and street art by artistic troupes from Ninh Bình and beyond.

Visitors can wander through nostalgic old market settings, showcasing products of traditional craft villages and local specialties. They can also dive into the fun with folk games and engaging experiential activities at the event.

As part of the street festival, the finale of the cosplay contest, themed around historical figures, will take place. Contestants will dazzle in their costumes, showcasing their creative transformation ideas.

A contemporary folk electronic music performance will close the festival on November 30 at Thung Nham Ecotourism Area in Ninh Bình Province.

Additionally, the festival will host a range of art and sport activities such as the 26th Red River Delta Artistic Photography Festival 2024, the ITF U18-J30 International Tennis Tournament, the Vietnam International Challenge 2024 badminton tournament, the Tràng An International Marathon 2024, and a trade promotion exhibition. VNS

