VN int’l fashion week Fall/Winter 2024 prepares to open

November 04, 2024 - 10:00
Sixteen international and Vietnamese fashion designers and brands will display their latest collections at the Aquafina Việt Nam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Fall/Winter 2024 held in Hà Nội from November 13-16.
Huỳnh Tú Anh, winner of The Face Vietnam 2023, in a creation by designer Đỗ Mạnh Cường, who will open the AVIFW Fall/Winter 2024 with the collection called 'Giọt Nước Thuần Khiết' (Pure Water Drop). Photo courtesy of Multimedia JSC 

HÀ NỘI — Sixteen international and Vietnamese fashion designers and brands will display their latest collections at the Aquafina Việt Nam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Fall/Winter 2024 held in Hà Nội from November 13-16.

The event is part of the 10th anniversary celebration of Việt Nam International Fashion Week (VIFW), beginning with the AVIFW Spring/Summer 2024 held in HCM City in June.

 “We have gone through a long decade for Vietnamese fashion to achieve accelerated progress. Since the AVIFW was first held in 2014, the Vietnamese fashion industry has changed and gained trust and support from not only the domestic market but also the international market," VIFW President Trang Lê said at a press conference in Hà Nội last week.

"Numerous designs and collections by Vietnamese fashion designers have appeared at prestigious fashion weeks and events worldwide.

“The AVIFW Fall/Winter 2024 will send a message of 'Fashion Evolution' to mark a significant decade of Vietnamese fashion and open up a new vision for Việt Nam’s fashion industry in the journey towards sustainable development. Let’s get ready for challenges and turn Việt Nam into a country with a developed fashion industry.”

VIFW President Trang Lê speaks at a press conference in Hà Nội last week. Photo courtesy of Multimedia JSC 

The fashion week in Hà Nội will open with a new ready-to-wear collection for women called Giọt Nước Thuần Khiết (Pure Water Drop) by Đỗ Mạnh Cường.

The collection reflects the strength of youth and energy through images of droplets.

“Small drops can make a ripple in the water,” Cường said.

Cường, 43, studied at the University of Industrial Fine Arts in Hà Nội and gained a fashion degree in France.

His famous shows include The Muse, Le Jardin, Butterfly, Sea of Memory, The Twins, La Vie en Rose, Love, Countryside, The Little Black Dress, and Life in Colour.

Cường founded his clothing brand SIXDO in 2020.

He debuted at the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 and appeared at the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025. He also presented his collection at the Shanghai Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025.

The show will also feature international designers Fredrick Lee from Singapore and Priyo Oktaviano from Indonesia, and Vietnamese designers Đức Hùng, Thuỷ Nguyễn, and Adrian Anh Tuấn.

Two looks from veteran designer Đức Hùng. Photo courtesy of Multimedia JSC 

Designer Đức Hùng, who has been in the industry for over 30 years, will bring a collection named Có Một Mùa Đông Như Thế (There’s a Winter Like This) highlighting Vietnamese culture and quilting techniques.

"Có Một Mùa Đông Như Thế will be a fashion story about modern shaping techniques based on Vietnamese culture and quilting techniques, conveying the spirit of the times,” Hùng said.

He combines warm and cool colours in his collection to bring both a sense of intimacy and luxury to fashion lovers.

“It promises to dazzle audiences on the opening night of the AVIFW Fall/Winter 2024,” he added.

The AVIFW Fall/Winter 2024 will attract hundreds of international and Vietnamese models such as Thanh Hằng, H'Hen Niê, and Huỳnh Tú Anh.

The event will take place at the Quần Ngựa Gymnasium in Ba Đình District. VNS

Two models in áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) by designer Thuỷ Nguyễn. Photo courtesy of Multimedia JSC 
Two looks from designer Adrian Anh Tuấn. Photo courtesy of Multimedia JSC 
VIFW President Trang Lê (centre) with designers Đỗ Mạnh Cường (right) and Đức Hùng. Photo courtesy of Multimedia JSC 

 

