Vietnamese eloquence contest attracts students of Japan

November 04, 2024 - 10:12
A Vietnamese eloquence contest was held at Kanda University of International Studies (KUIS) in Japan's Chiba prefecture on November 2, drawing 21 students from eight universities, colleges, and high schools that teach the Vietnamese language across Japan.
A contestant at the 18th Vietnamese eloquence contest held at Kanda University of International Studies. VNA/VNS Photo

TOKYO — A Vietnamese eloquence contest was held at Kanda University of International Studies (KUIS) in Japan's Chiba prefecture last weekend, drawing 21 students from eight universities, colleges, and high schools that teach the Vietnamese language across Japan.

Opening the 18th edition of the contest, Iwai Misaki, head of the KUIS Department of Asian Languages, said that the competition creates a playground for students to demonstrate their presentation and communication skills in Vietnamese, thereby enhancing their practical language skills for future studies and careers.

She expressed her hope that many participants from this contest will become bridges of friendship between the two countries in the future.

Vietnamese has been taught in KUIS since April 2001.

Vũ Thị Liên Hương, First Secretary from the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, hailed the role of Japanese universities, colleges, high schools teaching Vietnamese in connecting students to share their learning experience and promoting the Vietnamese culture in Japan.

Kasuga Atsushi, a teacher from the KUIS Department of Asian Languages, said he found the language skills of contestants have been much better, adding the contest is a good chance for contestants to exchange and improve their Vietnamese skills.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Ando Fuma, a fourth-year student at Osaka University who won the special award at this year's contest, said that he plans to return to Việt Nam after graduating to work as a translator for an information technology company.

Within the contest's framework, Vietnamese students studying Japanese in KUIS had a chance to meet and exchange with their Japanese peers through cultural and music programmes. VNA/VNS

