Hà Nội attracts 5.1 million visitors in 10 months

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội welcomed over 5.1 million tourists in the first 10 months of this year, an increase of 28.5 per cent over the same period last year.

Of the total, over 3.5 million were from overseas, up 37 per cent year-on-year, including 416,600 from the Republic of Korea, 407,000 from China, 221,400 from the US and 215,500 from Japan.

Meanwhile, the number of domestic holidaymakers during the period reached more than 1.5 million, up 13 per cent from the same period last year.

In October alone, the capital city welcomed 586,000 tourists, up 18.1 per cent month-on-month and 16.8 per cent year-on-year. Of them, there were 405,000 foreigners, up 26.5 per cent and 19.1 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, domestic visitors totalled 181,000, up 2.8 per cent and 12.1 per cent.

Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism, Đặng Hương Giang said that the city is actively promoting its tourism with many agencies and hotels offering many attractive stimulus programmes to attract visitors, especially during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. — VNS