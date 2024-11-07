14.1 million tourists visit Việt Nam in first 10 months, up over 40% y-o-y

HÀ NỘI — In the first 10 months of 2024, more than 14.1 million international tourists came to Việt Nam, an increase of 41.3 per cent year on year, according to the latest report from the General Statistics Office.

Favourable visa policies, stronger tourism promotion programmes, and winning several prestigious international tourism awards have all contributed to drawing more foreign visitors to the country.

In October 2024, international arrivals to Việt Nam reached 1.42 million, a slight increase compared to the 1.3 million in September and a 27.6 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The numbers are expected to grow, with the peak season for international tourists, especially ones from European countries, usually lasting from October to March.

Of the total 14.1 million figure, nearly 12 million arrived by air, accounting for 84.8 per cent of the total, marking a 36.9 per cent increase year-on-year. Almost two million arrived in Việt Nam by land, up 13.9 per cent and a 65.7 per cent increase, respectively.

Composition-wise, Asian markets contributed nearly 80 per cent of the total arrivals. Four markets—South Korea, China, Taiwan (China) and Japan—accounted for nearly 60 per cent.

In the first ten months of 2024, South Korea was Việt Nam's largest source of tourists, with 3.7 million visitors (26.4 per cent). China is in second place with 3.0 million visitors (21.3 per cent). Following these are visitors from Taiwan (China), the United States, Japan, Australia, India, Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand.

While most destinations recorded growth compared to 2023—China (up 130.4 per cent), South Korea (up 28.5 per cent), Japan (up 24.8 per cent), Chinese Taiwan (up 59.4 per cent), India (up 29.1 per cent), Australia (up 23.7 per cent)—visitors from Thailand declined by 13.3 per cent.

European markets also saw positive growth, including key markets like the United Kingdom (up 20.4 per cent), France (up 30.5 per cent) and Germany (up 23.6 per cent). While Italy (up 54.5 per cent), Spain (up 23.3 per cent), Russia (up 81.5 per cent), Denmark (up 21.7 per cent), Norway (up 16.2 per cent), and Sweden (up 24.9 per cent).

These markets benefit from a unilateral visa exemption policy for stays of up to 45 days, implemented from August 15, 2023.

Overall, tourism revenues in the first ten months hit VNĐ 690 trillion (US$27.18 billion). — VNS