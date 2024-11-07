From border patrol to classroom: man's dedication to Mông education

SƠN LA — Lò Văn Thoại, a Lao ethnic man, has spent the past two decades assuming the dual roles of a border patrol officer and a dedicated teacher, bringing literacy to remote Mông villages.

Born and raised in Sốp Cộp District in the mountainous province of Sơn La, he has a deep-rooted connection to the Mông people in the region.

After graduating from the Border Patrol School, he was assigned to the Mường Lạn Border Post in 2003, where he began his mission to eradicate illiteracy and empower the local community.

"Limited access to education has hindered the community's progress," Thoại explained. "By learning to read and write, they can break free from poverty and improve their quality of life."

His initial efforts were met with resistance, as many villagers were sceptical of education benefits. Language barriers and cultural differences further compounded the challenges.

"When I started going door-to-door to encourage villagers to join my free classes, I was rejected", he recalled. "They did not see the value in education and cultural and language barriers hindered my efforts."

Faced with rejection, he adopted a more immersive and culturally sensitive approach, the 'four-together', requiring him to live, eat and work with the villagers and speak their language.

By fully immersing himself in the community, he quickly broke down the barriers, fostering a sense of camaraderie and a strong bond with his students.

"I realised that to truly connect with my students, I needed to become a part of their lives," he said. "By sharing their daily experiences and speaking their language, I can build trust and create a more supportive learning environment."

However, his challenges did not end there. Once he had convinced villagers to attend his classes, he faced the daunting task of developing engaging and effective teaching materials.

"I had to make sure the lessons were interesting and relevant to their lives," he said. "If it was too difficult or boring, they would simply stop coming."

To keep students engaged, Thoại incorporated games, storytelling, and hands-on activities into his lessons. He also slowed his teaching pace and asked frequent questions to ensure everyone understood the materials.

After years of dedicated teaching, he has achieved remarkable results. By 2017, the villagers had come to fully appreciate the value of literacy and began actively seeking to learn.

"They started asking to attend my classes on their own," Thoại shared proudly.

Over his 21-year career, he has taught students of all ages, from the elderly to young children. Many have become advocates for education within their community, passing on their knowledge to others.

One such student is Giàng Pạ Dê, who grew up in a poor family and was unable to attend school. Thoại was impressed by her eagerness to learn when she first came to his class.

After completing the literacy courses, she became a leader in her village and was elected head of the Women's Union.

"I was hesitant to go to school because I felt embarrassed learning to read and write as an adult," said Giang Thị Mỉ, another Thoại's former student. "But his patience and words of encouragement have changed my mind."

She explained that learning to read and write has significantly improved her life, enabling her to access information and improve her farming practices.

"Now, I can use my phone, access information about farming techniques, and contribute more to my community. I owe it all to Thoại," she said.

In addition to literacy classes, Thoại has been instrumental in challenging deeply rooted harmful practices such as early marriage.

By educating the community about its legal implications and negative consequences, he has helped to bring about positive social changes and promote gender equality.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions to education, the patrol border officer has been honoured as one of the 60 outstanding teachers in the 'Sharing with Teachers' programme, a joint initiative of the Central Youth Union of Việt Nam, the Ministry of Education and Training and Thiên Long Group. — VNS