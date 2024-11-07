Many cultural artistic events planned for Đà Lạt Flower Festival 2024

HÀ NỘI — Many cultural and artistic events have been planned for the 10th Đà Lạt Flower Festival which will take place in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng from December 5-31, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phạm S.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the festival in Hà Nội on November 5, the provincial leader said that unlike previous editions, this year’s festival is held throughout the year with numerous key events being organised in December.

The festival is organised with the involvement of society, he said, adding apart from main events, there will be 12 response activities that are held by companies and individuals.

Flowers will be placed in parks, along streets, in residential areas, and tourist attractions in Đà Lạt City and surrounding areas thanks to the participation of businesses, organisations and households.

Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Trung Kiên said that under the theme “Đà Lạt Flowers – Symphony of Colours”, the festival continues to affirm Đà Lạt as a city of flower festivals, a UNESCO Creative City in music, and one of top five most impressive festival city in Asia.

It will include ten main events such as a New Year’s music show, an international seminar on green tourism and cultural industries, a “wine - tea - coffee street,” and a flower parade with floats and fashion.

The opening ceremony will be televised live on December 5, and the closing show on December 31.

Lâm Đồng aims to draw 2 million visitors during the festival. — VNA/VNS