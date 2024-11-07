Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Bundle of joy

November 07, 2024 - 17:59
This bouncing baby boy weighs a whopping 80kg… and he’s only three months old! The hippopotamus was born at Hà Nội Zoo and is already proving a popular addition. He’s not been named yet, and you could help decide what he’s called!

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom