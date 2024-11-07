Bundle of joy

This bouncing baby boy weighs a whopping 80kg… and he’s only three months old! The hippopotamus was born at Hà Nội Zoo and is already proving a popular addition. He’s not been named yet, and you could help decide what he’s called!
Residents will never forget that at that critical moment, Nguyễn Văn Lúa, born in 1961, and his son Nguyễn Văn Hai, born in 1987, from Đồng Quan Hamlet in Bắc Giang City's Đồng Sơn Commune, worked all night to save them
Bắc Giang fine arts have affirmed their position and prestige in the national art scene, with works by veteran artists such as Trương Đình Hào, Lưu Thế Hân, Văn Tơn and Duy Lập, as well as sculptors Anh Vũ and Bùi Ngọc Lân.