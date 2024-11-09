100-year-old university to be venue for art installation

Hà Nội National University -- formerly the Indochinese University, located in the heart of the capital, boasts stunning French colonial architecture that reflects its historical significance.

Since its establishment the university has graduated a host of talented students who later made invaluable contributions across diverse sectors in national development.

Revered as a "Temple of Knowledge", the university has been transformed into a dynamic artistic space for the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2024, which will take place from November 9 to 17.

The main building of the Indochinese University was completed in 1927 by French architect Ernest Hébrard. Nearly a century later, the building retains its classic appearance, with a main hall featuring striking stone flooring, a high vaulted ceiling, and a distinctive wrought-iron entrance.

The building's design includes many decorative motifs characteristic of the Indochina architecture, blending European academic influences with local elements suited to the tropical, monsoon climate. This fusion reflects the craftsmanship of Vietnamese builders of that period.

Among the most notable Vietnamese elements in the building is the large oil painting in the lecture hall adjacent to the main lobby.

Created by French painter Victor Tardieu between 1921 and 1927, the 77-square-metre painting, done in the style of Western mural art, depicts an entirely Vietnamese scene. Its centrepiece portrays a village gate shaded by a lush green canopy, with over 200 figures representing early 20th-century Vietnamese society.

In November 2013, Hà Nội authorities recognised the university building as an architectural landmark constructed during colonial era, marking it for preservation and cultural enhancement.

Art avenue

Hà Nội National University will host a variety of activities, including workshops, discussions, exhibitions, and guided tours, according to the organisers of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival.

The highlight of these events will be the interactive art exhibition titled Cảm Thức Đông Dương (Indochina Sense), featuring 22 light installations.

The exhibition’s collection of interactive installations is expected to evoke nostalgic memories of Indochina architecture and aesthetics, interpreted through contemporary architects, painters, and artists.

It will be a vibrant fusion of architecture, art, imagery, sound, and interactive elements, offering an experience that often transcends verbal expression.

In the main hall, a harmonious blend of light, interaction, and reflections will illuminate purposefully arranged sculptures and paintings. Extending from the first-floor surface to the double-layered vaulted ceiling, the neoclassical architecture here incorporates decorative motifs inspired by Indochine aesthetics.

Busts of the esteemed artists Victor Tardieu, the founding principal of the Indochina School of Fine Arts in 1924; and Tô Ngọc Vân, the first Vietnamese principal of the Vietnam School of Fine Arts in 1945, are displayed in the hall.

Also on display are busts of two prominent scientists, Ngụy Như Kon Tum and Lê Văn Thiêm, late rectors of the university. This arrangement highlights the rich legacy of artistic and scientific achievements in Việt Nam’s educational history.

High above the vaulted ceiling, a collection of decorative artworks, including a chandelier and an illuminated mica installation of a doctoral stone tablet, draws inspiration from the original design of the Indochina University building. At the ceiling's apex, a 3D mapping projection vividly recreates the image of two phoenixes, their forms subtly fading over time.

The arrangement of these artworks offers a profound and unique perspective on Indochine and Vietnamese architecture and aesthetics, creating a bridge between historical and contemporary art.

Visitors will also encounter various sculptures and clay artworks, including an installation featuring research books on Indochinese decorative motifs and photographs of Indochina architecture by photographer Ngô Xuân Phú. Also displayed will be a collection of large-format film photography created using early 20th-century techniques by artist Phạm Duy.

The exhibition extends beyond the building, where the artwork LETTERS - SCIENCES - ARTS, inspired by Indochina University’s interdisciplinary educational philosophy, will be re-enacted.

In addition, many other remarkable collections of artworks await visitors at the interactive art exhibition Indochina Sense, with each installation offering a unique insight into the rich artistic heritage and contemporary creativity inspired by Indochine culture.

The Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2024, themed Giao Lộ Sáng Tạo (Creative Intersection), will run from November 9 to 17, featuring over 100 activities along the main route surrounding August Revolution Square in front of Hà Nội Opera House in Hoàn Kiếm District. VNS