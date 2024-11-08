Brunei, Việt Nam to boost tourism ties

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei has organised a workshop to boost tourism cooperation between Vietnam, Brunei and the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

Ambassador Trần Anh Vũ presented post-COVID-19 tourism trends, emphasing an increased demand for sustainable, eco-tourism and Halal tourism. He highlighted these areas as an opportunity for Việt Nam and Brunei to strengthen regional tourism, catering to the nearly 400 million people in the BIMP-EAGA member countries.

The Ambassador expressed his hope for further growth in 2025, a year of significant cultural events in Việt Nam, positioning the country as an attractive destination for Muslim tourists within the BIMP-EAGA.

Vũ underlined that Brunei, Borneo Island, and BIMP-EAGA countries have the potential to become enchanting destinations for Vietnamese tourists due to their natural landscapes, eco-tourism sites, inter-regional travel and tourism projects, and Indonesia’s relocation of its capital to Nusantara on Borneo Island.

With advantageous geographic proximity and direct flights connecting Brunei and Vietnam, both countries are well-placed to serve as gateways between the Mekong and BIMP-EAGA regions, Vũ noted.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei will continue to work with partners to promote tourism in Việt Nam, Brunei, the Mekong region, and BIMP-EAGA, while encouraging tourism companies to explore new routes connecting the countries and Mekong subregion in the future, he continued.

During the seminar, Bruneian and Malaysian partners and businesses expressed strong interest in tourism cooperation and connectivity with Việt Nam, appreciating recent policies implemented by the Vietnamese Government, such as issuing e-visas for citizens of all countries, enhancing air connectivity, and promoting Halal tourism by expanding Halal services such as restaurants, hotels, and prayer spaces.

Brunei’s Tourism Development Department Acting Director Salinah binti Haji Mohd Salleh said that Việt Nam is a priority market for Brunei, which saw around 4,000 Vietnamese visitors in the first nine months of 2024. She went on to say that the ministry plans to enhance promotional efforts in Việt Nam, including partnerships with social media influencers to highlight Brunei’s cultural and Islamic tourism.

Tourism holds significant potential for cooperation between Vietnam and countries in the BIMP-EAGA. In the first nine months of 2024, Asian tourist arrivals to Việt Nam showed positive growth, including more than 300,000 from Malaysia and over 130,000 from Indonesia.

Currently, Brunei’s national airline operates six direct flights per week between Brunei and HCM City, with over 12,000 passengers recorded in 2023. — VNA/VNS