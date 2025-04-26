TV360 launches video campaign to celebrate patriotism

HÀ NỘI — A new digital video campaign titled “Your own way to love Việt Nam” was launched on Friday by TV360, the digital content platform of Viettel Telecom, calling on Vietnamese people everywhere to share their unique expressions of patriotism.

The initiative celebrates two major national milestones: the 50th anniversary of national reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) and the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025).

With the message “Each person, one expression — together, a complete 360-degree map of love for Việt Nam,” the campaign invites individuals and communities to tell heartfelt, personal stories through short videos, showcasing both historical memory and contemporary contributions to the nation.

“Every Vietnamese carries a unique way of loving their country,” said Phạm Thanh Phương, Director of the TV360 Television Services Centre. “When those stories are shared and connected, they form a full circle — a 360-degree view of patriotism that spans generations, regions, and hearts.”

Participants are encouraged to submit original ideas, which TV360 will support in turning into high-quality video content. Outstanding entries will be featured on TV360, amplified across social media platforms, and shared by a wide network of content creators to inspire millions.

The campaign includes eight awards — divided into two categories: Inspiring Videos and Inspiring Creators — with each award worth VNĐ100 million (US$3,800).

Beyond video creation, the programme also supports social impact. Each vote for an inspiring video on the platform will be converted into a donation to the Việt Hearts Fund, supporting the Hearts for Children programme that provides surgery for children with congenital heart defects.

“Your own way to love Việt Nam” aims to move beyond digital storytelling, creating real-world impact through shared memory, creativity, and compassion. — VNS