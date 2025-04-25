Taste of Japan 2025 a bridge of culinary delights with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — As the nation marks 50 years of reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025), this year’s Taste of Japan will be held in the final days of April across Hà Nội, Hải Phòng and Hạ Long.

With the theme 'Woven Bonds, Refined Flavours', Taste of Japan 2025 is a journey back to sacred moments in history, where the seeds of friendship between Việt Nam and Japan were first planted over 400 years ago during the era of the Red Seal Ships (朱印船 – Shuinsen).

Taste of Japan 2025 invites diners on a journey through the refined world of Japanese cuisine, where every dish is more than just a feast for the senses, but a bridge to a golden chapter of shared history, with each flavour honouring the cherished bond between Việt Nam and Japan.

To kick off the Taste of Japan 2025 series, Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki, Culinary Culture Ambassador Tomisawa Hirokazu and senior members of the Federation for the Study of Traditional Japanese Cuisine in Japan, attended the launch of the Federation’s Việt Nam chapter on April 24.

The event also brought together representatives from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Đinh Minh – founding president of the Miresto World Culinary System – and several well-known chefs from Japanese restaurant chains across Việt Nam.

With the aim of bridging Japanese and Vietnamese culinary cultures and fostering friendship between the two nations through the traditional values of cuisine, the Vietnam Chapter of the Federation for the Study of Traditional Japanese Cuisine will focus on training, mentoring and enhancing the skills of Japanese chefs in Việt Nam. It will also work to develop a network of chefs, instructors and culinary experts, creating a space for learning and sharing professional experiences. In doing so, it will contribute to preserving and promoting Japanese culinary heritage, while continuing the legacy of past generations in the industry.

Japanese Culinary Ambassador Tomisawa Hirokazu will introduce the 'Kisetsu no Kawarime' (Changing of the Seasons) menu to guests in Hà Nội. This menu, inspired by traditional Kaiseki, reflects the changing seasons in nature, offering a complete experience for all the senses.

Taste of Japan 2025 is not just a culinary event. It’s a cultural bridge that highlights the Việt Nam-Japan friendship through each dish. VNS