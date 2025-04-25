Violinist teams up with beauty queens in new music video

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam-based South Korean violinist Jmi Ko has released a popular new music video titled 'Bella Queen' that showcases her violin performance on a catwalk alongside four beauty queens.

Appearing in the video are Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Châu, National Director of Miss Cosmo Vietnam; Bùi Thị Xuân Hạnh, Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023 and one of the top five contestants at Miss Cosmo 2024; Ketut Permata Juliastrid Sari, Miss Cosmo 2024; and Mook Karnruethai Tassabut, Runner-Up Miss Cosmo 2024.

The music video opens with enchanting, theatrical lighting that exudes cinematic flair. The powerful sound of the violin resonates as Jmi Ko performs with a blend of softness and determination.

The song is a reimagined version of the globally renowned Bella Ciao, now infused with a fresh perspective thanks to the production by Mew Amazing and the arrangement by South Korean composer Jung Yeon.

'Bella Queen' makes a strong impression with its costumes that embody a spirit of feminism while maintaining an elegant beauty. Each outfit is meticulously designed to highlight the features of each beauty queen while harmonising with the backdrop and the essence of the music.

Jmi Ko consistently appears in menswear designs featuring metallic fabrics, creating a powerful yet approachable look. The beauty queens not only wear stunning outfits, but also express their unique personalities through their poses, walks and interactions with the camera.

One of the most memorable moments comes at the finale, in which Jmi Ko and the beauty queens stand together in a radiant light. They appear as silent warriors, unyielding and strong.

“Audiences can expect a powerful and energetic performance from 'Bella Queen'. The melody embodies a sense of a woman’s power, strength and passion. It’s not just about the catwalk -- it’s about showcasing the empowered woman,” Jmi Ko told Việt Nam News.

“When you see beautiful women walking the runway, it’s not just about their appearance; it’s about their inner and outer beauty. 'Bella Queen' is a reflection of that energy, the true essence of beauty. The catwalk, the fashion and the fabulous appearances of beauty queens are meant to inspire all of us. This song captures that inspiration and power.”

Before the official launch of the music video, 'Bella Queen' created a stir when it was first performed at the finale of the Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2024 beauty pageant.

"I felt quite nervous and worried about how to express and embody the spirit of the song. It was a lot of pressure, so it will definitely be a memory that I will cherish forever,” recalled Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023, Bùi Thị Xuân Hạnh.

Miss Cosmo 2024, Mook Karnruethai Tassabut, said that being a part of Jmi Ko's video filled her with emotion.

"When I received the invitation, I was genuinely excited. Jmi Ko's performance became an essential part of my crowning moment," she noted.

Jmi Ko has been living and working in Việt Nam since 2011. She is best known for her impressive performance of the song 'Xin Chào Việt Nam' (Hello Việt Nam). The violinist not only focuses on musical artistry, but also hopes to become a cultural bridge, connecting Việt Nam and South Korea through friendship and art.

She has performed at numerous events and released several music videos, including 'My Destiny', 'Park Of The World' and 'Heal The World'. Throughout her musical journey, she has collaborated with many Vietnamese artists, including saxophonist Trần Mạnh Tuấn, singer Thảo Trang and Xuân Định K.Y.

“I would like to go step by step to share my style of music through the song 'Bella Queen' and afterwards. A strong music collaboration with multiple different styles of artists and singers in Việt Nam, including rappers, DJs and young singers, will be my next plan to approach a younger generation of music lovers,” the artist said about her future plans. — VNS