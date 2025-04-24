Vietnamese artist marks reunification with epic art display

HCM CITY — To mark the nation's 50 years of glory, Vietnamese artist Lê Hữu Hiếu has unveiled an ambitious and evocative public art installation featuring glorious victories of the country.

Situated at Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian street in the heart of HCM City, the large-scale installation is titled Từ Chiến Thắng Bạch Đằng Đến Đại Thắng 30/4/1975 (From Bạch Đằng Victory to Great Victory on April 30, 1975). It pays tribute to the enduring spirit and historical legacy of the Vietnamese people.

Spanning an area of over 2,000 sq.m, the exhibition features 27 towering sculptures ranging in height from 3.3 to 4.5m and weighing a combined 20 tonnes.

These massive structures are complemented by an intricately designed lacquer painting stretching 9.5m in length and standing 4m tall. The painting, made up of 18 individual panels, draws upon Việt Nam’s rich historical tapestry and reflects the artist’s effort to connect ancient triumphs with contemporary aspirations.

A central element of the display is a suspended model of the American M24 Chaffee tank – used during the First Indochina War – now reimagined in this artistic setting to serve not as a symbol of war, but as a prompt for remembrance and introspection.

“I was deeply moved by the public’s response,” Hiếu said. “The space was completely filled on opening night, and even during weekends, visitors came from morning until midnight. What touched me most was the look of pride in people’s eyes – proof that art has the power to awaken a shared sense of identity.”

Hiếu, who gained international recognition as the first Vietnamese artist to be formally invited to the prestigious Venice Biennale, continues to fuse traditional Vietnamese themes with modern artistic language. Known for his mastery of lacquer and his experimental approach to sculpture, his works often grapple with memory, identity, and collective consciousness.

The artist is recognised for his style that blends surrealism and expressionism, using diverse materials. He has held exhibitions both in Việt Nam and internationally. In 2024, he became the first Vietnamese artist invited to the 60th Venice Biennale, one of the most significant events in the global contemporary art scene.

The current exhibition serves not only as a historical commemoration but also as a celebration of the dynamic role of contemporary Vietnamese art. By bringing large-scale public art into a communal space, the project underscores the importance of making art accessible and emotionally resonant for a broad audience.

Through this installation, Hiếu not only honours the legacy of past generations but also projects a vision for the future – one in which Vietnamese culture remains both deeply rooted and outward-looking.

The exhibition will remain on display throughout the national commemorative period. VNS