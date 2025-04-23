Hà Nội Old Quarter hosts special activities in celebration of national anniversaries

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s Old Quarter will host a series of cultural festivities in celebration of nation's 50 years of glory (April 30), the 139th Labour Day (May 1), the 71st anniversary of Điện Biên Phủ Victory, and the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh.

According to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the celebrations also serve as a platform to showcase Hà Nội's traditional craft villages, offering residents and tourists alike the opportunity to contemplate unique handcrafted products made from traditional materials.

The "Made of Tre" exhibition is being held from April 22 to 28 at Kim Ngân communal house on Hàng Bạc street, featuring handcrafted and environmentally friendly products while honouring traditional artisans. The same venue will host artist Nguyễn Thế Sơn’s art installation featuring the silversmith of Hàng Bạc street from April 29 to June 1.

Meanwhile, Chuyên Mỹ mother-of-pearl inlay craft of outlying Phú Xuyên district will be introduced at the Hà Nội Old Quarter Culture Exchange Centre from April 18 to May 22 through thematic exhibitions and discussions, offering visitors an authentic experience of the Vietnamese traditional craft.

The event series extends beyond local traditions to include regional cultural exchanges, with activities promoting tourism and cultural connections between the capital city and Phú Yên province held at the Hà Nội Old Quarter Heritage Information Centre from April 13 to May 31.

Furthermore, art enthusiasts will have opportunities to enjoy numerous exhibitions, including "Ký ức va huyền thoại" (Memories and legendary) photo exhibition from April 25 to May 25 and "Khám phá lịch sử Hồ Gươm” (Exploring Hoàn Kiem lake's history) at the Hoan Kiem Cultural Information Centre.

On this occasion, the Old Quarter’s stages will feature traditional and contemporary folk music performances.

The activities, running from April 18 to June 1, promises to be a cultural highlight that spreads traditional and historical values to younger generations and visitors as well. — VNA/VNS