Marking 50 Years of Glory: a nation’s history on display

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam proudly celebrates 50 Years of Glory, since the historic reunification of the nation in 1975, the National Museum of History in Hà Nội has inaugurated a deeply meaningful special exhibition titled Non Sông Liền Một Dải (A Reunified Homeland). This exhibition stands as a heartfelt tribute to the resilience and unity of the Vietnamese people, and a powerful reminder of the nation’s enduring journey toward peace, development and prosperity.

The exhibition commemorates the landmark event that ended decades of division and conflict, uniting the country from North to South. It features nearly 150 historical documents and artifacts across three thematic sections: 'Aspiration for Reunification', 'Việt Nam is One – The Vietnamese People are One', and 'A Reunified Homeland'.

Stories carved in time

At the heart of the exhibition are the personal stories that embody the collective memory of the nation. One such story comes from veteran artilleryman Ngô Sỹ Nguyên, who was aboard Tank T59 No.390, the vehicle that famously crashed through the gates of the Independence Palace in Sài Gòn on April 30, 1975.

“I will never forget that moment,” Nguyên recalled emotionally. “Our tank drove through the palace gates. The flag of the National Liberation Front flew high above. That was the moment the war ended and our country truly became one.”

The veteran described the scene that followed — cheering crowds, streets adorned with flags and flowers, a sea of joy — as one of the most sacred and unforgettable experiences of his life.

“It was a proud and honourable moment,” he said. “To witness that historic turning point, to be a part of it, is something I carry with me forever.”

A tapestry of unity

“The exhibition helps the public, especially younger generations, understand the profound desire for peace, the strong will to reunify the country, and the inseparable bond between the North and South throughout Việt Nam’s history. It is about remembering, honouring and continuing that legacy,” said the Director of the National Museum of History, Nguyễn Văn Đoàn.

From the Hiền Lương Bridge spanning the Bến Hải River, which once served as the dividing line between the North and South, to photos of northern citizens welcoming southern cadres in Sầm Sơn (1955) and mass demonstrations for reunification in Sài Gòn-Gia Định (1956), the exhibition weaves a visual and emotional journey through Việt Nam’s path to unity.

Also on display are symbolic items such as volunteer applications, blood-written pledges, propaganda leaflets, loudspeakers, pith helmets and the flag of the National Liberation Front of South Việt Nam, all bearing witness to the sacrifices and determination of generations who fought for a united Việt Nam.

National spirit, global support

The section titled 'Việt Nam is One – The Vietnamese People are One' pays tribute to the visionary leadership of President Hồ Chí Minh and the Communist Party of Việt Nam, who guided the nation through war and hardship. It also showcases the strength of the northern rear supporting the southern front and the wave of international solidarity that amplified Việt Nam’s cause on the global stage.

The final segment, 'A Reunified Homeland', recreates the victorious atmosphere of spring 1975—a time when Vietnamese from both regions reunited, families embraced and the country began a new chapter of peace, healing and nation-building.

Legacy and responsibility

Beyond simply honouring history, the exhibition is a call to look forward. It serves as a reminder that the freedom and unity hard-won by previous generations come with responsibilities for the present and future.

“National pride must translate into concrete actions,” said Đoàn. “The spirit of 50 Years of Glory should inspire every citizen to uphold independence, defend our sovereignty and work together for a prosperous, strong and civilised Việt Nam.”

As Việt Nam steps confidently into a new era, message of the exhibition resonates louder than ever. Reunification was not an endpoint, it was the beginning of a journey and that journey continues today, carried forward by new generations who honour the past, while building the future.

The exhibition (which runs until August) invites both domestic and international visitors to witness the resilience of the Vietnamese people and the unyielding spirit that led to national reunification. It is a journey not just through history, but through the soul of a nation that, against all odds, became one. — VNS