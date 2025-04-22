Experience HCM City like never before in a cinematic-style tourism film

HCM CITY — A cinematic-style tourism movie, which vividly brings Hồ Chí Minh City's iconic landmarks to life and offers a stunning showcase of its vibrant energy, has been presented to the public.

Produced by the HCM City Department of Tourism to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, this eight-minute film, entitled 50 Flashes, blends adventure and fantasy to offer a fresh perspective. Through the lens of cinema, it unveils the city’s deep cultural, architectural, culinary and scenic layers, along with showing the warmth of its people.

The story follows a foreign tourist exploring the city. In an antique shop, he comes across an old camera once owned by a war journalist. Upon pressing the shutter, he is swept into a fantastical journey across space and time, passing through many of Hồ Chí Minh City’s most iconic locations.

On this extraordinary adventure, the protagonist not only marvels at the landscapes but also immerses himself in the city’s rich cultural heritage, historical landmarks and dynamic atmosphere – from ancient sites to modern spaces. The film’s unique time-travel element guides viewers through various dimensions, blending historical, architectural and cultural symbols with cinematic storytelling.

More than just a visual spectacle, 50 Flashes pays tribute to the city’s well-known symbols that have shaped its identity over the past 50 years. while also unveiling fresh perspectives and untold stories. Through the distinctive locations – from grand architectural landmarks to hidden alleyways steeped in history – the movie portrays Hồ Chí Minh City as a destination meant not just for sightseeing, but for experiencing, somewhere for connecting and discovering personal meaning.

At its core, 50 Flashes conveys a powerful message: no matter who you are or where you come from, you can find your own story, emotions and rhythm that align with the heartbeat of this city.

Filming took place at historical and cultural landmarks such as the Củ Chi Tunnels, Cần Giờ Mangrove Forest, Hồ Chí Minh City Post Office and the Hồ Chí Minh City Museum of Fine Arts – sites that preserve the depth of the city's past. The movie also brings viewers to bustling destinations like Bến Thành Market and Bùi Viện Street, capturing the modern energy and lively spirit of the city.

Additionally, advanced cinematic techniques were employed to recreate the Dragon Wharf and the Amiral Latouche -Tréville ship, which Uncle Hồ stepped onto in search of national independence – an emotionally stirring moment for audiences.

Scriptwriter and producer Lê Hải Yến describes 50 Flashes as more than just a film – it is a journey where each frame narrates a story and every shot captures the essence of Hồ Chí Minh City.

She said the movie presents a dynamic and multifaceted view of the city, highlighting its vibrancy and numerous points of pride, believing that international visitors will be inspired to experience the city first hand, following in the footsteps of the main character to fully immerse themselves in its ever-evolving energy.

German actor Đại Ơi expressed his enthusiasm about joining the tourism promotion film, calling it a unique chance to immerse himself in the culture of Hồ Chí Minh City. While he had heard about the city before, this experience felt truly special, as he became part of a cinematic journey capturing its essence. He described the city as a vibrant and culturally rich destination, brimming with energy and diversity, making his involvement in the project all the more exciting.

The movie can be seen on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrT2foojEaU or on the Fanpage Du lịch Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1Hm4fRDDBR/. VNS