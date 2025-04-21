Phở heritage festival

A festival was held over the weekend in downtown Hà Nội to praise phở, the most typical dish of Việt Nam. It featured dozens of phở brand names from throughout the country reflecting the diverse forms of phở, either with or without broth, with different meats like beef, chicken, duck, and noodles made of rice and corn. Please visit the festival with Việt Nam News’ reporters!