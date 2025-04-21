Phở heritage festival

A festival was held over the weekend in downtown Hà Nội to praise phở, the most typical dish of Việt Nam. It featured dozens of phở brand names from throughout the country reflecting the diverse forms of phở, either with or without broth, with different meats like beef, chicken, duck, and noodles made of rice and corn. Please visit the festival with Việt Nam News’ reporters!
Originally a Western-style eatery, Yi’s Nation has undergone a transformation, blending traditional Vietnamese dishes like 'phở', 'bánh mì', fresh and fried spring rolls, and signature Vietnamese salads into its menu.
Southern provinces are preparing for cultural and tourism activities to serve local and international visitors during the upcoming holiday celebrating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).