Thái Hòa Palace becomes Việt Nam's first cultural heritage site to meet green building standards

HUẾ — Thái Hòa Palace in the Imperial City of Huế has been awarded the 'LOTUS Green Building' certificate by the Việt Nam Green Building Council (VGBC) in collaboration with the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre. This milestone was celebrated on Sunday, marking the first time a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Việt Nam has met Green Building standards.

The palace, a symbol of power during the Nguyễn Dynasty, features unique architecture and is a crucial part of the Huế Imperial Palace heritage site. The 'LOTUS Green Building' certificate not only honours its architectural and historical significance, but also recognises Huế's efforts in restoring the Thái Hòa Palace in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

From November 2021 to November 2024, the restoration process of Thái Hòa Palace has been rigorously implemented, using traditional materials alongside advanced conservation techniques. This approach optimises energy efficiency, minimises emissions and maximises the preservation of the site's original value.

Executive Director of the Việt Nam Green Building Council Douglas Lee Snyders commended Huế's commitment to integrating green development principles into heritage conservation. He stated: “LOTUS is not just a certificate; it affirms that heritage is not only about the past but also the future, if properly protected.”

The Thái Hòa Palace Conservation and Restoration Project has a budget of nearly VNĐ128 billion, encompassing various tasks such as preserving, repairing and restoring the wooden load-bearing structure, roof, walls and floors. Special attention was given to the gilded lacquer on the wooden structures and interior of the palace, meticulously refurbished to revive the palace's splendid golden interior.

Following the restoration's completion, Thái Hòa Palace has garnered significant attention from tourists. In addition to promoting the site’s value, the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre has called on visitors to contribute to the protection and preservation of this heritage site.

The palace was constructed in 1805 under King Gia Long in the Đại Cung Môn area, and was later restored and expanded by King Minh Mạng in 1833 at its current location. VNS