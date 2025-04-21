Áo dài shines in Beijing amid 75th anniversary of Việt Nam–China diplomatic ties

BEIJING – The Vietnamese community in China has hosted a fashion show of Việt Nam's traditional dress áo dài in Beijing as one of the activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and the Year of China-Việt Nam Humanistic Exchange 2025.

Set against the backdrop of a vibrant Beijing spring in full bloom, the event was held for the first time at the foot of the Great Wall of China last weekend.

The fusion of Việt Nam’s traditional attire with iconic Chinese landscapes created not only a visual spectacle, but also conveyed a powerful message: “Cultural exchange has no borders.”

According to Phạm Thị Thanh Loan, a representative of the Vietnamese community in China, the event featured traditional Vietnamese musical and dance performances alongside the áo dài show.

It also included cultural tours and exchange activities at the Great Wall. They reflected the Vietnamese expat community’s contributions to strengthening the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two nations, she said.

Loan stressed that the programme demonstrated the unity among Vietnamese enterprises, students, and expatriates in China, and their bonds with their compatriots at home.

Đoàn Thị Quỳnh, a Vietnamese expatriate living in Beijing, shared her joy and pride to see 'ao dai' being introduced around the world, especially here in China. She expressed her hope that there will be more events like this with even larger scale and reach not only in Beijing but across other regions of China, so that more international friends can appreciate this cultural aspect of Việt Nam. – VNA/VNS