Hải Phòng book street 2025 showcases over 10,000 book titles

HẢI PHÒNG – Hải Phòng Book Street 2025 has opened for the first time, as part of the northern port city's celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of its Liberation, the Hoa Phượng Đỏ (Red Flamboyant) Festival, and Việt Nam Book Day (April 21).

Running for a month at Kim Đồng Park, the event features 16 booths displaying and selling around 10,000 books of various genres from 15 leading publishers and bookstores nationwide.

According to Director of the Hải Phòng Cultural, Sports and Tourism Department Trần Thị Hoàng Mai, the event serves as a cultural highlight promoting reading habits and offers a platform for publishers, distributors, and readers to connect, share experiences, and explore publishing trends.

Visitors have a chance to access over 100,000 bibliographic records online through the Hải Phòng Library's website. The event includes cultural displays, children’s activities, and creative science experiences such as Đông Hồ folk painting, statue coloring, and book-themed art exhibits.

The Phương Nam Bookstore representative Mai Thị Thanh Tâm noted that the store brought over 200 titles, including 50 bestsellers, to better understand local reading preferences. Spanish tourist Hector Masia praised the vibrant atmosphere and engaging displays.

The event runs until May 20. VNA/VNS