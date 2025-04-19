Painting created by hearing-impaired artist wins Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Prize 2025

HÀ NỘI — A painting depicting the landscape of Tam Cốc - Bích Động, famously known as the "Hạ Long Bay on Land," has been awarded the top prize of the painting competition “What A Wonderful World".

Entitled Nắng Chiều Tam Cốc (Tam Cốc Afternoon Sunlight), the artwork, created by the young hearing-impaired artist Lại Thanh Quang, has won the First Prize of the category ‘Artists with Special Needs’.

Through his work, Quang conveys his love for the beauty of his homeland and country, spreading pride and calling for awareness in protecting and preserving national cultural values through the language of visual arts.

The "What A Wonderful World" painting competition, launched in September 2024, provides a platform for young Vietnamese artists educated at art institutions and building their careers in Hà Nội, aged 18-30, and special needs artists aged 12-35.

This year's challenge focused on creating artworks addressing Nature, Environment, Society, Global Innovations, and Community Building.

Over five months, 99 artists submitted 112 entries using diverse materials like oil on canvas, paper cutting, wood carving, lacquer, and traditional papers.

At the awards ceremony on Friday evening, 14 talented individuals were honoured for their meaningful and inspiring works. These young artists, despite life's challenges, pursue their passion for art with determination.

Wee Wei Ling, a judge and Pan Pacific Hotels Group representative, praised the increase in entries and the positive spirit of contestants with disabilities. She highlighted the Group's commitment to people, sustainability, and art.

Building on the success of its first season, "Inspiring Tradition", the Pan Pacific Hanoi Art Prize continues to promote local arts, nurture talent, and support artists with special needs, inspiring future generations. The annual event keeps the passion for art alive and celebrates individual voices through creative expression.

In the category ‘Artists with Special Needs’, the Second Prize was awarded to the artwork Qua Ô Cửa (Through the Window) by Dương Linh Đan, while the Third Prize went to the artwork Môi Trường Thiên Nhiên (Natural Environment) by Bùi Thị Hảo (Thơm).

Hảo, a disadvantaged young girl who paints with her mouth, embodies the extraordinary strength found in small yet resilient individuals.

In category 1 for young artists educated at art institutions and building their careers in Hà Nội, the First Prize belonged to the artwork Long Lanh (Glittering) by young artist Nguyễn Thị Nhiên.

The 'glittering' water droplet on the anxious face of the girl serves as a warning bell about the current state of global warming, depicting a harsh future with melting ice, natural disasters, and rising sea levels – an alarming reality. This painting embodies an urgent appeal: calling everyone to work together to protect the Earth before it is too late.

The Second Prize was awarded to the artwork Hiển Linh, Xin Đợi Một Chút! (Apparition, Please Wait a Moment!) by Nguyễn Tấn Thành, and the Third Prize went to the artwork Kết Nối Thật (Real Connection) by Nguyễn Ngọc Hoàng.

Two Highly Commended Prizes were awarded to the artwork Hoài (Spirit(s) of Time) by Tăng (Thái Phương) and The Gift by Goseki Ryoko.

An exhibition showcasing the 14 remarkable artworks is on display at Pan Pacific Hanoi's main lobby until May 2. VNS