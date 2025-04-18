Technology applied to support tourists across the country

HÀ NỘI — Tourists can now easily search for and explore information about destinations across Việt Nam thanks to the application of NFC (Near Field Communication) technology.

NFC chip-enabled information boards have been installed at iconic landmarks across all provinces and cities, offering visitors a unique and immersive exploration experience while promoting local tourism.

The project, titled 'Yêu Lắm Việt Nam' (Love Việt Nam), is an initiative by the Nhân Dân (People) newspaper in collaboration with its technology partner Phygital Labs.

From the Lũng Cú Flagpole in the northern mountainous province of Hà Giang to Cape Cà Mau, Việt Nam’s southernmost point, visitors simply tap their NFC-enabled smartphones to access a digital space packed with features. These include AI-assisted guides to explore historical and informational content, tools for creating personalised tour itineraries and opportunities to complete activities that reward points and gifts.

The official website, www.yeulamvietnam.vn, features a modern, interactive interface available in both Vietnamese and English. It provides tourists with official information about destinations while an online map helps them discover key cultural sites, track their travel experiences, and connect more deeply with the unique aspects of each region. In the future, the platform plans to incorporate real-time tourism data analytics to improve destination management and enhance user interaction.

The benefits of the system extend beyond travellers, offering opportunities for community development by fostering services, commerce and local cultural data. This contributes to developing sustainable tourism and supports Việt Nam’s growing digital economy.

After just four months, the project has recorded tens of thousands of successful check-ins, with tourists sharing images captured at NFC-enabled boards across Việt Nam. Popular sites such as the Lũng Cú Flagpole in Hà Giang, the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long in Hà Nội, and Cape Cà Mau, have all embraced the installation of these smart interactive stations.

The 'Yêu Lắm Việt Nam' project also fosters a digital tourism community, where everyone can become a 'tourism ambassador'. Participants receive digital certificates upon completing exploration stations, earn points to exchange for exciting gifts, and can share experiences and images on social media with the hashtag #YeuLamVietNam. They can even invite friends to join them in discovering Việt Nam through this platform.

The Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân newspaper, Lê Quốc Minh, explained that the 'Yêu Lắm Việt Nam' project aligns with a broader vision to transform media and digital data platforms into tools for connecting people with Việt Nam’s cultural and tourism values.

He emphasised that the initiative is not only about creating memorable experiences but also inspiring young people to value, uphold, and expand traditional cultural heritage through modern technology.

“The organisers aspire for both locals and tourists to visit the sites in their own regions, as well as travel and check-in at destinations in other provinces to foster real connections between communities. Such bonds through tourism represent an impactful way to commemorate the 50th anniversary of national reunification,” said Editor-in-Chief Minh.

According to the CEO of Phygital Labs, Huy Nguyễn, the 'Yêu Lắm Việt Nam' project addresses the growing demand for personalised travel experiences that seamlessly bridge the physical and digital realms. It introduces a system of multi-interactive check-in stations across Việt Nam, creating the country's first comprehensive interactive tourism and cultural map.

For the moment, the project has installed 200 NFC chip-enabled information boards, with the numbers expected to grow in the coming months. VNS



