Beautycare Expo 2025 opens in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The three-day Beautycare Expo Hanoi 2025 was officially launched on April 17 in the capital.

The event is showcasing over 1,000 brands from 15 countries and territories at the International Exhibition Center I.C.E Hanoi. Organised by Informa Markets, a leader in global trade exhibitions, this expo aims to promote trade and connect businesses within the beauty industry, as well as introducing unique treatments.

Opening the expo, Informa Markets Vietnam's General Manager, Ben Wong said the theme this year, 'Skincare & Spa – Leading the Personalised Skincare Trend', reflects the commitment to partner growth and excellence across beauty industry in northern Vietnam and beyond.

Beautycare Hanoi has long been a primary platform for the beauty industry, fostering opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing and professional development.

This year’s event has attracted exhibiting companies from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Việt Nam. It is expected to welcome more than 6,000 attendees, from more than ten countries and a variety of regions across the country.

Over the three days, both exhibitors and visitors will experience a comprehensive programme designed to both inspire and inform.

This include series of high-level scientific conferences exploring cutting-edge developments in regenerative science, featuring non-invasive treatments and stem cell technologies that rejuvenate skin, restore functions and offer high levels of care.

More than 2,000 domestic and international brands will participate, including notable names like David Cosmetic, Gumseo Care, Kiss Nail Products and Sanhe Lefis.

The expo will cover various sectors, including cosmetics, beauty care, salons, hair and nail products, alongside advanced beauty technologies.

A special seminar titled 'Non-invasive Beauty Revolution: The Future of Regenerative Medicine' is expected to be very well attended. The forum will feature experts from the fields of aesthetics and medicine, discussing the emerging trend of non-invasive beauty methods.

Experts note a significant shift in consumer preferences towards non-invasive or less invasive beauty methods. Today's consumers are increasingly opting for safer, gentle treatments with quicker recovery times. Popular methods now include stem cell treatments, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), exosome and advanced biotechnologies

The Beautycare Expo Hanoi 2025 promises to be a pivotal event for the beauty industry, highlighting the latest trends and fostering connections between domestic and international businesses. — VNS