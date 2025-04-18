Holiday movie season offers variety for all tastes

HCM CITY - A variety of Vietnamese films across different genres are set to hit theaters during the April 30th – May 1st holiday period, offering audiences a cinematic feast.

In addition to domestic titles, several international films will also premiere during this time, providing viewers with a wide array of choices.

Director Lý Hải's film "Lật Mặt 8: Vòng Tay Nắng" (Face Off 8) will premiere on April 30.

Falling under the drama, family, and musical genres, the film follows 17-year-old Tâm, played by Đoàn Thế Vinh, a talented student with a gift for music.

Along with his friends from the countryside, Tâm forms a band and enters a talent competition.

Things take a turn when they pass the first round and are given the chance to perform on a grand stage, fulfilling their dream.

While Tâm and his friends are excited to showcase their talent, his father Phước, played by Long Đẹp Trai, strongly opposes his pursuit of a music career.

Believing that dancing and singing professionally will hinder Tâm’s chances of getting into college, he warns that Tâm might end up working the sand dunes for the rest of his life.

The film conveys heartfelt family messages and explores generational conflicts, while also highlighting idol culture and the passionate pursuit of dreams.

The cast includes veteran actors such as Meritorious Artist Kim Phương, Meritorious Artist Hữu Châu, Meritorious Artist Tuyết Thu, Meritorious Artist Chiều Xuân, Ngân Quỳnh, Kiều Trinh, Long Đẹp Trai, Đoàn Thế Vinh, Hồng Thu, and Tín Nguyễn.

Also releasing on April 30 is "Thám Tử Kiên: Kỳ Án Không Đầu” (Detective Kiên: The Headless Mystery) by director Victor Vũ, a spiritual thriller-mystery film starring Quốc Huy, Đinh Ngọc Diệp, Quốc Anh, Anh Phạm, and Minh Anh.

Set in the Nguyễn Dynasty era, detective Kiên is called to a village to investigate a mysterious disappearance. The missing person is Nga, the niece of Hai Mẫn.

The villagers believe the case is linked to a mythical water ghost and the eerie tale of headless corpses washing ashore.

“The holiday film market on April 30 is a very promising segment for Vietnamese cinema. We hope our film adds a different flavour to the cinematic feast,” shared director Victor Vũ.

Director Bùi Văn Hải’s horror-comedy "Tìm Xác - Ma Không Đầu" (Body Hunt: The Headless Ghost) premiered on April 18.

The film follows Tiến, played by Tiến Luật, a corpse cleaner living with his mentally unstable mother and ambulance driver Thành, played by Ngô Kiến Huy.

They cross paths while transporting a headless corpse, setting off a bizarre and suspenseful journey.

“Horror-comedy is the key flavour of this film, used to enhance the movie’s core message and bring an intense yet entertaining experience,” said director Hải.

"Địa Đạo: Mặt Trời Trong Bóng Tối" (The Tunnels: Sun in the Shadows) by Bùi Thạc Chuyên, which premiered on April 4, is a historical war film set in 1967, during the peak of the Vietnam War.

It tells the story of a 21-person guerrilla unit under commander Bảy Theo, stationed at Bình An Đông base.

They are tasked with protecting a strategic intelligence group while under American assault during Operation Cedar Falls.

The cast includes Thái Hòa, Quang Tuấn, and Hồ Thu Anh.

A variety of horror films

International horror movies also make their debut during the holiday season.

One highlight is "Anak Kunti" (Mother Demon, Ghost Child), inspired by an Indonesian ghost legend.

It tells the story of Sarah, played by Gisellma Firmansyah, a student at an Islamic boarding school plagued by nightmares about Kuntilanak, a ghost from Indonesian folklore.

In search of her past, Sarah travels to Won Penggal village, where she encounters supernatural events and uncovers a dark history involving an old abortion village haunted by vengeful spirits.

The film, starring Abun Sungkar, Wavi Zihan, and Iwa K, among others, hits Vietnamese theaters on April 18.

Also premiering is "Kappa: Ác Linh Dưới Đáy Hồ" (Kappa: Evil Spirit Beneath the Lake), a screenlife film, a format where the entire story unfolds through digital screens such as computers, phones, and surveillance cameras.

One of the film’s producers is Timur Bekmambetov, known for pioneering this genre with films like Unfriended (2015) and Searching (2018).

The story centres around Jack, played by Ben McKenzie, a soldier stationed in Turkey, who cannot join his family on a trip to Japan due to work.

His wife Hannah, played by Bojana Novakovic, and their sons Steve and Kyle travel without him.

When Kyle nearly drowns in a stream and begins acting strangely, Jack investigates and learns that his son may be targeted by a Kappa, a malevolent creature from Japanese folklore that preys on children.

Lastly, Vietnamese audiences can enjoy the Korean comedy-drama "Đầu Xuôi Đuôi Đút Lót" (Lobby), which premieres on April 18.

The story follows Yoon Chang-wook, a research-savvy but business-clueless CEO of a small tech company.

When his company teeters on the edge of bankruptcy after being betrayed by a former friend through bribery, Chang-wook must adapt to the unfamiliar world of "golf bribery”, a sport symbolic of business networking.

Directed by Ha Jung-woo and starring Ha Jung-woo, Kim Eui-sung, and Kang Hae-lim, the film offers a satirical yet emotional look at the intersection of business and ethics. VNS