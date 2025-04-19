Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu lures tourists with series of events during April 30 holiday

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — The southern coastal province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu will organise a series of vibrant cultural, sports and tourism events to boost tourism for the upcoming April 30 holiday, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Twenty-two events, including music festivals, hot air balloon festivals, and art kite festivals will be held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of national reunification and create a joyful and impressive experience for locals and tourists, said Đỗ Phước Trung, deputy director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The series of events is expected to attract more 50,000 visitors during the holiday and generate around VNĐ30 billion (US$1.15 million) in revenue from dining, transportation, shopping, and entertainment services and VNĐ60 billion (US$2.3 million) in revenue from accommodation services, Trung said at a press briefing on Thursday.

There will be five provincial-level events, 14 district-level events, and three events organised by businesses in coordination with the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, he said.

One of highlights of the provincial-level events is the music festival “V-FEST ALLSTAR”, which will take place at 7 PM on May 1 at Lam Sơn Stadium in Vũng Tàu City, featuring leading music stars.

The hot air balloon and music performance “V-FEST EVOLUTION” will take place from May 2-3 at Hồ Tràm Beach Square in Xuyên Mộc District, featuring various programmes such as hot air balloon displays, music performances, and a beer buffet.

Provincial-level sports events will be held from May 1-3, including the Art Kite Festival, the Open Sailing Tournament, and the Open Kylin - Lion - Dragon Championship in Vũng Tàu City.

Vũng Tàu City will also host nightly music and circus performances at the Front Beach from April 29 to May 2.

The Department of Industry and Trade will organise the Flash Sale fair from April 30 to May 4 in Vũng Tàu City.

The Grand Hồ Tràm resort in Xuyên Mộc District will organise a music night featuring Korean singers on May 3 while The Maris Vũng Tàu complex will host a cultural, culinary, and music festival from April 30 to May 4. —VNS