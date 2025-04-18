Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Belgium-based Quân debuts show in Hà Nội

April 18, 2025 - 13:28
Experimental choreographer Bùi Ngọc Quân is returning with his first independent piece in Việt Nam, the Động Phách Tách Kén show, at the Âu Cơ Theatre.

 

A contemporary dance by Bùi Ngọc Quân will take to the stage at Âu Cơ Theatre,  April 18 and 19. Photo h2qdance.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese choreographer Bùi Ngọc Quân will show his latest creation at Âu Cơ Theatre in April 18 and 19. 

The 70 minute-show Động Phách Tách Kén combines hip hop and contemporary dance featuring artists performing on a time-abstracted stage, a show described as both raw and surreal.

Động Phách Tách Kén with layered meaning động means moving or vibrating, phách refers to mind and soul or rhythm unit, tách means detaching and deconstructing, and kén represents cocoon or shelter. Together they reflect the performers’ journey of co-existing, breaking free and embracing transformation for growth.

Taking street dance moves and hip hop battles as inspiration, dancing through the urban atmosphere, rhythmically traversing between layers of abstract sounds and glitter, the dancers will insist that audiences join them on a journey into the unknown.

It is Quân's first independent project in Việt Nam, after a long time accompanying the dance troupe Les Ballet C de la B based out of Belgium and basking in the atmosphere of European theatre.

He had the opportunity to accompany Vietnamese street and sound artists, proposing a new experiment with hip hop on stage through cultivating situations that challenge the limits of the body and question human relationships.

Quân studied classical ballet at the Việt Nam Dance School, then accepted Bernadette Tripier's invitation to go to France to study contemporary dance.

Quân has created his own work with a Zurich-based company and in 2013, he directed his first show K with the company 3art3, winning the best dance theatre performance from awards in Switzerland.

In addition to connecting the dancers with the audience, the dance weaves dreams with reality on stage, accompanied by the rustic sounds of Tiny Giant and Đan Dương, a truly immersive show reaching to every corner of the theatre.

The show begins at 8pm.

Book tickets at: https://ticketbox.vn/129bpm-dong-phach-tach-ken-ha-noi-23807 or https://vticket.com.vn/dong-phach-tach-ken. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

HCM City hotel bookings soar for April 30 holiday

Domestic and foreign tourists are flocking to HCM City to explore the activities it plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 2025), resulting in a sharp spike in demand for accommodation.
Life & Style

Bursting with pride

When it comes to patriotic countries, few come close to the Vietnamese. As the 50th anniversary of national reunification fast approaches you'll find national pride everywhere you look. Coffee cups, cakes and walls are adorned with Vietnamese flags. Here are just a few places bursting with pride.
Life & Style

Exhibition spotlights Great Spring Victory

Nearly 300 photos, documents, and artifacts are on display, divided into three thematic sections: “From the Geneva Conference to the Paris Peace Accords,” “The Great Spring Victory of 1975,” and “The Echo of the Great Spring Victory.”

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom