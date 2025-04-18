Belgium-based Quân debuts show in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese choreographer Bùi Ngọc Quân will show his latest creation at Âu Cơ Theatre in April 18 and 19.

The 70 minute-show Động Phách Tách Kén combines hip hop and contemporary dance featuring artists performing on a time-abstracted stage, a show described as both raw and surreal.

Động Phách Tách Kén with layered meaning động means moving or vibrating, phách refers to mind and soul or rhythm unit, tách means detaching and deconstructing, and kén represents cocoon or shelter. Together they reflect the performers’ journey of co-existing, breaking free and embracing transformation for growth.

Taking street dance moves and hip hop battles as inspiration, dancing through the urban atmosphere, rhythmically traversing between layers of abstract sounds and glitter, the dancers will insist that audiences join them on a journey into the unknown.

It is Quân's first independent project in Việt Nam, after a long time accompanying the dance troupe Les Ballet C de la B based out of Belgium and basking in the atmosphere of European theatre.

He had the opportunity to accompany Vietnamese street and sound artists, proposing a new experiment with hip hop on stage through cultivating situations that challenge the limits of the body and question human relationships.

Quân studied classical ballet at the Việt Nam Dance School, then accepted Bernadette Tripier's invitation to go to France to study contemporary dance.

Quân has created his own work with a Zurich-based company and in 2013, he directed his first show K with the company 3art3, winning the best dance theatre performance from awards in Switzerland.

In addition to connecting the dancers with the audience, the dance weaves dreams with reality on stage, accompanied by the rustic sounds of Tiny Giant and Đan Dương, a truly immersive show reaching to every corner of the theatre.

The show begins at 8pm.

Book tickets at: https://ticketbox.vn/129bpm-dong-phach-tach-ken-ha-noi-23807 or https://vticket.com.vn/dong-phach-tach-ken. — VNS