Airlines to provide 1.5 million seats for April 30 - May 1 holiday

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese airlines plan to operate over 7,500 domestic flights during the busy travel period for the Reunification Day and Workers' Day holidays, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (under the Ministry of Construction).

The Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day will be celebrated on April 30 and Workers' Day on May 1 this year.

From April 25 to May 5, Vietnamese airlines are expected to operate 7,536 domestic flights, or an average of 685 flights per day, representing an increase of 24 per cent in the overall number of flights and 21 per cent in daily average flights compared to the same period last year.

Airlines will also provide around 1.5 million seats, representing a 20 per cent increase compared to pre-expansion schedules and a 22 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

A large proportion of these flights will serve routes to and from HCM City, with 5,083 flights or an average of 462 per day, reflecting a 21 per cent increase in both total flights and seating capacity. The Hà Nội – HCM City route alone will see 1,261 flights with a total of 305,000 seats, an 8 per cent increase in flight numbers and 16 per cent in seating capacity from before the holiday period, or up 7 per cent and 11 per cent compared to last year. This year’s celebration and activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the national reunification will likely drive up travel demands.

Also during the peak summer season from May 15 through August 15, Vietnamese airlines plan to operate 68,558 domestic flights, averaging 745 per day, marking increases of 21 per cent and 18 per cent compared to last year’s figures, respectively. The total seating capacity for the summer is expected to reach approximately 14 million seats – 21 per cent higher than the pre-expansion schedule and 18 per cent higher than in summer 2024.

Popular tourist destinations such as Cam Ranh, Phú Quốc, Đà Lạt and Quy Nhơn will see more than 20,000 flights, accounting for nearly one-third of all domestic flights, with an increase of 32 per cent in flights and 20 per cent in seating capacity. Approximately 4.1 million seats will be offered on these routes, 30 per cent more than the pre-expansion schedule and 21 per cent higher than in summer 2024.

For major domestic routes (Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and HCM City), airlines are expected to operate 26,800 flights, accounting for 39 per cent of total operations. This represents a 24 per cent increase in flights and a 14 per cent rise in seating capacity, with nearly 5.9 million seats available.

Flights to and from HCM City alone will add up to 45,000, an average of 490 per day, increasing by 21 per cent in both flights and seating capacity. The available seats on these routes will reach 9.23 million.

To accommodate the rising demand, the aviation authority has adjusted slot capacity at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City.

During the April 30 - May 1 holiday, the airport will handle up to 46 flights per hour during the daytime and 36 flights per hour at night.

For the summer peak and National Day on September 2, the airport will operate 44-46 flights per hour during the day and 36 flights per hour at night.

The Civil Aviation Authority is also working closely with Việt Nam Airport Corporation and Vietnamese airlines to ensure the readiness of the new domestic terminal T3 at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, which is expected to be operational by the April 30 - May 1 holiday to help relieve the pressure on this overloaded airport. —VNS