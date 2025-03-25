Japan grants aid to support equal education for mountainous children

HÀ NỘI — The Embassy of Japan in Việt Nam and the non-governmental organisation Plan International Japan (PLAN) on Tuesday signed a grant aid agreement to launch a project advancing gender-equal education for children in northern mountainous areas.

The initiative has a total budget of over 250 million yen (US$1.65 million).

Titled 'Improving the learning environment from a gender equality perspective in primary and secondary schools in Hà Giang and Lai Châu provinces', the project will span three years, from March 2025 to February 2028.

The initiative aims to improve learning conditions for children in Mèo Vạc and Yên Minh districts in Hà Giang Province and Sìn Hồ District in Lai Châu Province. These are remote mountainous regions with large ethnic minority populations and significant challenges in educational infrastructure and gender awareness.

The project is expected to provide children with a learning environment that aligns with gender equality perspectives and to strengthen their knowledge of reproductive health and rights.

In the first year between March 2025 and February 2026, the project will be implemented with a budget of approximately VNĐ15.7 billion. The second year between March 2026 and February 2027 is expected to cost VNĐ13.4 billion, and the final year between March 2027 and February 2028 will have a budget of VNĐ13.3 billion.

Key activities of the project include improving school infrastructure, such as constructing and renovating dormitories, counselling rooms and medical corners, enhancing the capacity of teachers and school healthcare staff in comprehensive sexuality education and organising training sessions for students, parents and the community on gender equality, reproductive health and the prevention of harmful practices such as child marriage and early pregnancy.

At the ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki stated that PLAN has an excellent track record in implementing projects on the ground, particularly in these two provinces. He expressed confidence that the initiative would expand educational opportunities while promoting gender equality in local communities.

He emphasised that education and healthcare are key investment priorities for the Japanese Government in Việt Nam.

“Through this project, Japan aims to enhance the quality of education in the two provinces while addressing gender equality, poverty reduction and the income gap between rural and urban communities,” he said.

"Given the challenges faced by students in mountainous areas, I believe this project will serve as an effective intervention by a Japanese NGO to meet the community’s pressing needs. I hope the project will be successfully implemented to address these critical issues," he said.

The Ambassador stressed that gender equality is a core principle of the project. He highlighted the importance of gender-balanced education and expressed hope that PLAN’s intervention would serve as a model for other stakeholders in Việt Nam to undertake similar initiatives nationwide.

He also noted that Japan has supported a total of 97 grant aid projects through NGOs in Việt Nam, with a cumulative funding of 45.2 billion yen.

He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to continuing its support in key areas such as economic development, infrastructure investment, human resource development and social welfare for vulnerable groups.

Yurie Mizukami, Programme Manager of PLAN in Việt Nam, stated that this is the fourth project the organisation has implemented in partnership with the Japanese Embassy in Việt Nam.

This initiative will be carried out across 26 primary and secondary schools, aiming to reach and educate approximately 10,000 students and teachers, 3,680 parents and around a hundred local officials.

A key feature of the project is its emphasis on active student participation, particularly among ethnic minority students, in learning activities, public awareness campaigns and policy recommendations. Children will play a leading role in shaping a more inclusive learning environment, contributing to the promotion of comprehensive sexuality education in their communities, she added. — VNS