403km railway to boost second-largest economic corridor: official

HÀ NỘI — A 403km railway linking Lào Cai, Hà Nội, and Hải Phòng, will be built to meet the growing passenger and freight transport demands of the country’s second-largest economic corridor, a senior official said.

Nguyễn KhánH Tùng, Deputy Director of the Railway Project Management Board under the Ministry of Construction, said Việt Nam is currently developing 13 economic corridors to drive national growth.

He revealed that the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng corridor ranks second only to the North-South corridor in terms of transport needs.

"The railway project, with an estimated investment of over US$8 billion, will include 18 stations and 13 technical operation posts," Tùng said.

"The locations and scale of the stations, as well as the route alignment, have been carefully calculated based on current demand and future freight transport forecasts."

He added that authorities would consider upgrading some technical posts into mixed-use stations and adding new ones if transport needs increase during operation.

The railway will span nine provinces and cities, starting at Lào Cai Station connecting to China’s Hekou North Station across the border and ending at Lạch Huyện Port in Hải Phòng.

The line is expected to facilitate seamless transport links with China, aligning with Beijing’s 'Belt and Road' initiative and the 'Two Corridors, One Belt' cooperation framework.

The management board is preparing a feasibility study, including plans to train more than 2,400 personnel using project funds to operate the railway once completed.

Tùng emphasised that international bidding documents require contractors to prioritise locally produced goods, materials and services.

"There will also be commitments from contractors to transfer technology and train Vietnamese personnel," he added.

Local governments along the route will play a key role in land clearance and resident resettlement, a move Tùng believed would speed up the project timeline by empowering regional authorities.

The Ministry of Construction has instructed the board to consult affected provinces and cities on the route and station locations, with all local governments providing written approval.

The feasibility report is slated for approval in the third quarter of 2025, with construction expected to begin by year-end. — VNS