Leaving the comfort zone, new paths for former civil servants

HÀ NỘI — For decades, a stable job in the public sector has been considered the golden standard for many Vietnamese workers.

But as Việt Nam pushes forward with bold reforms to streamline the system, more and more civil servants are walking away from State employment for the thrill and risk of private enterprise.

Under the Party’s Resolution No 18-NQ/TW, Việt Nam has embarked on an ambitious mission to streamline its public sector, cutting red tape and aligning its human resources with the fast-evolving demands of a globalised economy. As a result, a wave of resignations is emerging, with State employees voluntarily stepping down to forge new careers beyond government walls.

This policy is accepted as a necessary shift, a recalibration to position the nation for sustainable growth.

Behind this movement are personal stories of courage, innovation and reinvention, as individuals break free from tradition to explore new paths.

A changing tide

Lê Thế Phong grew up in Trung Thành Hamlet, Lương Sơn Commune, Thanh Hóa Province, surrounded by chalkboards and textbooks.

Coming from a family steeped in the teaching tradition, Phong followed the expected path - graduating from Vinh University with a degree in History and returning home to teach at the local secondary school.

But after 13 years in front of a classroom, Phong decided to resign in 2020. His reason was simple yet daunting. He dreamt of going into business.

“It was not an easy decision,” Phong told Vietnam News Agency. “My family worried, but I had a burning desire to improve our financial situation.”

With determination, Phong ventured into the forestry sector, investing in a wood-chipping production line focused on acacia trees, a key poverty-alleviation crop in the area.

His factory now employs eight workers, each earning VNĐ8-10 million per month (US$310-$390), and yields an annual profit of around VNĐ300 million (over $11,740).

While Phong acknowledges that his journey is still in its early stages, he is confident he made the right choice.

“I have no regrets. Even without Government support, following my passion has laid a foundation for something bigger.”

He is also supportive of the country’s restructuring policies, believing that many civil servants will soon follow similar paths.

He said that individuals who possess skills, good health and determination would be able to adapt and succeed.

Bùi Chính Thu spent nearly 20 years honing his craft as a journalist at Hà Tĩnh newspaper in Hà Tĩnh Province.

But in 2019, both he and his wife - a high school teacher with a similarly long tenure - chose to step away from the State sector. Together, they launched their own business.

The transition came with its share of risk, but Thu now reflects on the move as transformative.

"I owe much to the profession, but this new path has given us more autonomy over our lives and finances.”

Thu now urges young professionals to embrace change: “Step out of your comfort zone, but prepare well. Adaptability and critical thinking are your best assets.”

Former agriculture officer in Nghệ An Province’s Con Cuông District, Phan Xuân Diện, took the leap in 2017.

After years leading a Government-backed project to cultivate medicinal plants, he faced a life-changing decision: remain a Government official or leave to fully dedicate himself to the project.

He said his friends had called him reckless, but he knew he had to give it a try.

Diện left the public sector and launched Pù Mát Pharmaceutical JSC, producing herbal teas from cà gai leo (Solanum procumbens), a traditional medicinal plant.

"At the time, all I thought about was how much I liked it, how passionate I was, so I went ahead without fully anticipating the challenges ahead. From growing medicinal herbs to producing finished goods was already difficult, but getting the products to sell proved even tougher."

The business now boasts 15 products, with thirteen earning prestigious OCOP ratings. His goods are sold in supermarkets nationwide and across online platforms.

Despite the many difficulties and challenges, Diện has no regrets about the path he chose.

“I’ve lost a fair bit, but I’ve gained even more,” he said. “By forging my own way, I’ve had the freedom to pursue my ideas and passions to the fullest.

"I am happy, not just of the business, but of helping local farmers diversify crops and improve incomes.”

Stories like these are increasingly common as Việt Nam’s public sector undergoes necessary reforms.

“The non-State sector is flourishing,” said Lê Đình Lý, deputy head of the Nghệ An Provincial Party Committee’s Organising Committee.

“Private enterprises and services are growing rapidly, opening doors for former State workers to contribute in new ways.”

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Thanh Hóa Provincial Party Committee, Lại Thế Nguyên, added: “Today, private companies and foreign-invested firms offer competitive salaries and attractive benefits. The public sector is no longer the sole route to stability.”

Former National Assembly Deputy Lê Văn Cuông highlighted the wider benefits: “Streamlining boosts efficiency and creates room for capable officials to stay where they’re most needed while freeing others to enrich the private sector.”

In provinces like Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An, the policy’s impact is clear.

Hundreds of officials have registered for early retirement as part of the restructuring.

Among them is Lê Hải Hưng, former head of the Ethnic Affairs Office of Lang Chánh District People’s Committee, who left the post with nearly ten years of service remaining.

“The State is not the only avenue for contribution,” Hưng said. “We can apply our strengths in business, investment, or other areas. But we must also guard against brain drain.”

Ngô Quang Hùng, deputy head of the Publicity and Mass Mobilisation Committee of Nam Đàn District Party Committee, Nghệ An Province, is also stepping down almost a decade early.

“This is not a sacrifice,” Hùng said. “It is a responsibility to create space for young, capable leaders to rise.”

To date, the province’s Department of Home Affairs has received 380 early retirement applications under Decree No 178, submitted by departments and localities across the province.

While voluntary retirements help streamline the system, local leaders stress the need to thoroughly assess each case to prevent the departure of skilled personnel while underperformers seek to stay.

“Streamlining must be done carefully,” said Nguyên. “Talented, experienced cadres should be retained, while those with fewer contributions or limited capacity may opt to step aside.”

Nguyễn Viết Hưng, Director of the Nghệ An Department of Home Affairs, said: “We are drafting criteria to fairly assess public employees. The goal is to retain talent while encouraging weaker performers to transition.”

Need for support policies

While support policies are in place, many believe more can be done.

Diện suggested preferential credit packages and entrepreneurship training to help early retirees establish new livelihoods.

“Reform is vital,” Diện said. “But these individuals need tools to succeed outside the public sector.”

“Offering preferential loan policies would equip them with the means to enter the dynamic economic market. Moreover, local departments and sectors should organise training courses to help them acquire modern, up-to-date sales and business skills that meet current market demands.”

Phong agreed, saying that he left teaching without the benefit of support programmes. “With the right backing, many more would feel confident to take this step.”

Recent amendments, such as Decree No 67/2025/NĐ-CP, have expanded eligibility for early retirement benefits, addressing earlier concerns among officials in mass organisations.

Still, timely and transparent processing of benefits remains a priority.

“Retirees need certainty to plan their next steps,” said Hưng.

Authorities across localities, including Thanh Hóa and Hà Tĩnh, are now fast-tracking administrative procedures to ensure entitlements are disbursed promptly. — VNS