Bình Phước focused on achieving gender equality

BÌNH PHƯỚC – Bình Phước Province is focusing on ensuring gender equality in government offices and preventing domestic abuse.

Đặng Thanh Hoàng, deputy director of the provincial Department of Home Affairs, said the issues have been propagated through a wide range of activities, especially on social media and newspapers.

Authorities pay close attention to preventing domestic violence, promoting gender equality in the family setting and supporting victims of abuse through organisations set up down to the commune level.

Victims of human trafficking who are rescued and brought back to the province are given plenty of support in terms of free mental and health counselling to help them reintegrate into the community and get employment.

The province offers tax breaks to businesses that employ a high ratio of women workers, while women-owned agricultural businesses can get soft loans.

Nguyễn Thị Kim Thúy, deputy chairwoman of the National Assembly's Committee for Social Affairs, who met with local leaders on March 19 to discuss the province's implementation of gender equality policies in 2024, said co-operation between agencies and localities needs to be strengthened, especially for staffing government agencies and having more women leaders in politics.

Bình Phước has sought detailed guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs to implement regular programmes on gender equality.

Trần Tuyết Minh, deputy chairwoman of the Provincial People's Committee, said that the province currently has the highest number of women government employees in leadership roles of any locality in Việt Nam.

It will continue to implement gender equality policies, raising awareness through the media and organising training for government employees. - VNS