Cà Mau speeds up implementation of key projects

CÀ MAU – Cà Mau Province is focusing on speeding up the implementation of major projects, contributing to the successful completion of public investment disbursement in 2025, according to Phạm Thành Ngại, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee.

The province will closely coordinate with relevant agencies to complete the Cần Thơ - Cà Mau Expressway and the roads connecting to this expressway in 2025.

Along with that, the locality will also coordinate with Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) to soon start a project to upgrade and expand Cà Mau Airport.

Key projects that will be started or completed this year include Gành Hào Bridge (connecting the two provinces of Cà Mau and Bạc Liêu), Phan Ngọc Hiển Square, upgrade and build Đầm Dơi - Cái Nước - Chà Là Historical Relic and the Cà Mau Provincial Museum - Library Project.

In addition, the province will also actively support, facilitate and urge investors to speed up the progress of wind power projects that have been granted investment policies to contribute to increasing electricity production output, and coordinate with central agencies to expand the Cà Mau No.1 and No.2 Power Plant projects to implement an electricity export project.

The locality will speed up the implementation of related procedures to submit to competent authorities for approval of key and driving projects in the province such as Cà Mau - Đất Mũi Expressway; upgrading and expanding National Highway No.1, National Highway No.63, Hồ Chí Minh Road (section through the province); coastal roads; and transport infrastructure connecting the mainland to Hòn Khoai Island and Hòn Khoai General Port.

Ngại said that the locality is mobilising all investment resources to the maximum.

Cà Mau Airport is one of the key projects that the province is accelerating. When completed and put into use, it will create conditions for the province to grow and develop industries, he added.

The land acquisition, compensation and resettlement support project to expand and upgrade Cà Mau Airport will affect more than 600 households and three organisations, with a total area of ​​more than 105ha.

The province plans to start expanding and upgrading the airport on April 30 and is expected to put it into use next year. – VNS