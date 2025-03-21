Measles outbreak worsens in Cao Bằng

CAO BẰNG – Measles is spreading rapidly in northern mountainous Cao Bằng Province, with some localities reporting high cases and at least one fatality.

The Cao Bằng health sector has proactively and strictly implemented the directives of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health on disease prevention and control, accelerating the measles vaccination campaign to quickly control the outbreak.

Statistics from the Cao Bằng Department of Health showed that from January to March, the province recorded 2,797 suspected measles cases, with 15 confirmed positive through testing.

The majority of cases are among children aged one to five, accounting for 60.7 per cent, followed by those aged six to ten with 20.3 per cent.

Most affected children had not received the measles vaccine or had incomplete vaccination records.

Earlier this week, the first measles-related death was recorded in Sơn Lập Commune of Bảo Lạc District.

The director of the Cao Bằng Department of Health instructed the provincial Centre for Disease Control (CDC) to send a task force to Sơn Lập Commune to monitor the situation and support the commune’s health station and district health centre in disease prevention and control efforts.

The Department of Health has urged all affiliated units to intensify and proactively implement measles prevention measures, closely monitoring suspected cases of measles-like fever and rash in communities, schools and healthcare facilities.

Early detection and timely intervention are crucial to limiting the spread of the disease.

The Cao Bằng CDC is closely monitoring the outbreak and guiding district and city health centres to review vaccination records for children in the Expanded Immunisation Programme.

It also organises catch-up and supplementary measles vaccinations for children aged nine months and above, as well as measles-rubella vaccinations for children aged one to ten in high-risk areas where outbreaks are being seen.

Forecasts indicated that measles cases may continue to rise, with the potential for additional fatalities, particularly among children with underlying health conditions who require frequent hospitalisation.

The Department of Health has instructed relevant units to prepare vaccination plans in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines, ensuring the immunisation campaign is carried out as soon as vaccines are allocated.

The director of the Cao Bằng Department of Health, Nông Tuấn Phong, said that the seasonal transition creates favourable conditions for disease outbreaks.

Despite stringent measles prevention efforts since late 2024, the number of cases remains high and may continue to rise.

Given the complex and unpredictable nature of infectious disease outbreaks, particularly measles, the Department of Health has directed all units to accelerate vaccination efforts immediately after receiving vaccine supplies, aiming for full coverage by the end of this month.

Local authorities, agencies and organisations must collaborate with the health sector to ensure all eligible individuals receive vaccinations, especially in high-risk areas or regions with low immunisation coverage.

The Department of Health has also instructed the CDC and district and city health centres to strengthen public health communication, educating communities about measles prevention measures and the benefits of vaccination.

Parents are urged to ensure their children receive full and timely immunisations. VNS