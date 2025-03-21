One dead, two injured after motorbike collides with truck

QUẢNG BÌNH – A traffic accident that occurred in Quảng Bình Province on Thursday has killed one student and injured two others, reported the People’s Committee of Cự Nẫm Commune.

At around 3.30pm on Thursday, three students were travelling on a motorbike from Hùng Vương High School in Cự Nẫm Commune to Vạn Trạch Commune.

Authorities said that after reaching the intersection of Provincial Road 561 connecting Vạn Trạch and Cự Nẫm communes with the road to Phú Định Commune in Bố Trạch District, the students collided with a truck carrying wood chips with a licence plate out of Nghệ An Province coming from Phú Định Commune.

The collision caused one eighth grade student to die on the spot, while the other two students, from grades 10 and 11, were seriously injured. They were taken to the hospital by local residents for emergency treatment.

Immediately after the accident, authorities were present at the scene to direct traffic and investigate the cause of the incident. VNS