PM orders swift response following deadly traffic accident in Sơn La

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on February 22 issued an urgent dispatch directing response to a severe traffic accident that occurred at Km 235+100 on National Highway 6 in the northern mountainous province of Sơn La.

According to the dispatch sent to the Ministers of Public Security and Transport, Chairpersons of the provincial People's Committee and those of centrally-run cities, the National Traffic Safety Committee, and major national media outlets, the accident occurred at 11:30 pm on February 21 in Sập Vạt commune, Yên Châu district, leaving six dead and nine others injured.

Upon receiving the news, PM Chính directed extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and offered support and well-wishes to the injured. He also instructed provincial authorities and public security to rush to the scene and oversee response efforts.

To swiftly address the aftermath of this devastating incident and prevent future tragedies, he ordered the Chairperson of the People's Committee of Sơn La and head of the provincial Traffic Safety Committee to urgently direct local authorities and relevant agencies to take decisive action. This includes pooling all necessary medical resources to provide the best possible care for the injured, minimising casualties, and reducing property damage. Officials were also tasked with visiting and supporting the victims and bereaved families.

The Chairperson of the Sơn La provincial People’s Committee must convene a meeting with relevant agencies and authorities to assess both direct and indirect causes and adopt immediate corrective measures, in line with the PM’s Directive dated April 19, 2023 on enhancing road traffic safety in the new context. The findings will serve as a basis for public awareness campaigns and the adoption of preventive measures in the future.

The Minister of Public Security was assigned to direct local public security forces to intensify patrols and closely monitor road transport activities, particularly passenger vehicles and heavy cargo trucks; review the tracking systems of commercial transport vehicles and strictly enforce penalties against violations, with a focus on those related to driver working hours.

Other specific tasks were also assigned to the Minister of Transport, Chairpersons of provinces and centrally-run cities, major national media outlets, and the Government Office. — VNS