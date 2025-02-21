New rural development strategy targets sustainability and innovation

HÀ NỘI — Rural development is a continuous process that goes beyond infrastructure, requiring innovation, new production methods, and community transformation.

This perspective was underscored by Lê Minh Hoan, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly and former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, at a consultation workshop on Thursday in Hà Nội.

Organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the event sought feedback on the National Target Programme for New Rural Development for the 2026–2030 period.

According to former minister Hoan, rural Việt Nam cannot afford to follow outdated paths.

“If you want things you have never had, you must do things you have never done,” he said.

While past discussions on rural development focused on roads, schools, and well-built homes, the priority today must be fostering a knowledge-based countryside, enhancing rural connectivity, and building a sustainable economy.

He stressed the need to revitalise rural communities through education and knowledge-sharing while preserving traditional crafts. Promoting agricultural tourism, rural entrepreneurship, and farm-based economies would strengthen value-chain linkages and create a countryside that balances tradition and modernity.

Providing an update on the programme’s progress, Ngô Trường Sơn, chief of the Central Coordination Office for New Rural Development, reported that by January 2025, 78 per cent of communes had met new rural standards, nearing 97.5 per cent of the 2021–2025 target.

At the district level, 47.2 per cent of units had achieved recognition, a significant improvement since 2021.

Additionally, 23 provinces and cities had attained 100 per cent compliance, with 15 also meeting district-level rural standards.

These gains, alongside other National Target Programmes focused on ethnic minority and mountainous areas and sustainable poverty reduction, have helped transform rural landscapes.

Infrastructure has been modernised, and effective production models have been replicated nationwide.

The average annual rural income in 2024 reached VNĐ56.4 million (US$2,200), 1.35 times higher than in 2020, while the multidimensional poverty rate fell to 4.8 per cent in 2023.

Access to clean water also improved, reaching 58 per cent, up seven per cent from 2020.

Challenges and future goals

Despite these achievements, challenges remain. Many remote and mountainous communes still lack the infrastructure to meet rural standards, and some localities struggle to sustain progress.

Digital transformation in agriculture is slow, limiting productivity and value-added growth, while rural waste and wastewater management remain pressing environmental concerns.

Under Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Fifth Plenum, Việt Nam aims to achieve comprehensive and sustainable rural development linked to urbanisation by 2030.

For the 2026–2030 period, the National Target Programme for New Rural Development seeks to extend new rural standards to over 90 per cent of communes, with half reaching advanced status.

At the district level, more than 70 per cent of units are expected to meet the standards, with 35 per cent achieving advanced status.

The overarching goal is to double or triple rural incomes by 2030 while addressing regional disparities.

To support these ambitions, several specialised programmes will be implemented, including the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) Programme, rural tourism development, an environmental protection and clean water initiative, a digital transformation drive to create “smart rural areas,” and a security and order improvement scheme. These initiatives aim to ensure that rural development is sustainable, modern, and integrated into the global economy.

An estimated VNĐ89 trillion will be needed to fund rural development from 2026 to 2030.

This investment will focus on helping 1,600 communes - primarily in disadvantaged areas - meet new rural standards, supporting at least 140 districts in achieving new rural status, and sustaining progress in over 6,400 communes and 320 districts.

Additionally, innovative models such as “Happy rural communities” and “Smart rural areas” will be piloted to establish best practices for future expansion.

Cao Đức Phát, former minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and former Deputy Head of the Central Economic Commission, proposed a modern new rural development programme in line with the 13th National Party Congress and Resolution No. 19. This framework should build on past achievements while addressing emerging challenges.

In light of rapid technological advances, climate change, and shifting labour trends, he outlined a four-pronged strategy: developing a green, digital rural economy that generates high-value jobs; preserving cultural identity while enhancing rural communities’ well-being; strengthening environmental protection and climate resilience; and upgrading rural infrastructure to accelerate urban integration.

Closing the workshop, deputy ,inister of Agriculture and Rural Development Trần Thanh Nam reaffirmed that the 2026–2030 phase would set higher standards, making new rural development a driving force for other national programmes.

The Ministry will refine the programme’s framework and seek further expert input before finalising its roadmap. — VNS