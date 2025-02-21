Red Spring Festival attracts thousands of blood donors

The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) and the Hà Nội Youth Association for Blood Donation Campaigning held the Xuân Hồng (Red Spring) Festival 2025 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Việt Nam Physicians' Day on February 27.

This year’s festival ran from February 8-16 at the institute's headquarters in Cầu Giấy District, Hà Nội, and collected nearly 9,000 blood units from more than 10,000 blood donors.

With the message "Donate blood in early spring - Multiply happiness" the festival is the largest and the most significant blood donation event, held annually at the beginning of the Lunar New Year.

The first festival took place in Hà Nội in 2008 and it has been held nationwide since 2010 under the direction of the National Steering Committee for Blood Donation Campaigning aiming at solving the shortage of blood in treatment in medical facilities.

For years, the blood donation events drew hundreds of thousands of young people to donate over 110,000 blood units in Hà Nội alone. This activity has contributed to changing the public perception of voluntary blood donation.

Previously, during the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday this year, the institute’s blood donation point remained open and welcomed 2,019 people, donating blood and platelets. Hundreds of staff members of the institute also donated blood in those days.

The next drive will be held nationwide with a series of "White Blouse - Red Heart" blood donation events. VNS