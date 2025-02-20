Quảng Nam takes a stand against IUU fishing violations

QUẢNG NAM — The central province of Quảng Nam has been strengthening measures to stop illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing violations in an effort aimed at removing the 'yellow card' warning issued by the European Commission.

The province reported that a total of 128 fishing vessels found to be involved in IUU violations had been fined VNĐ2.4 billion (US$96,000) in cash in 2024.

Only 12 of the boats lost their technical qualifications for fishing, and these vessels will be remained at dock, provincial authorities stated.

Vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hồ Quang Bửu warned the province’s border guard force, fishing surveillance teams, port authorities and grassroots administrations to eliminate all IUU activities this year.

He asked for strict control and management among all relevant agencies to eliminate fishing violations and improve legal fishing activities, as a team from the European Commission is expected to visit the region to inspect and potentially remove the ‘yellow card’ by March.

Bửu said all fishing boats that fail to meet regulations must be banned from offshore fishing, and prohibited from leaving any ports.

The province has a fleet of 2,830 fishing boats, of which 618 (more than 15m in length) are allowed for offshore trips. In the past two years, there have been no cases of illegal fishing in other countries’ waters, according to a report from the provincial department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The department said fishery ports and infrastructure facilities have not yet met increasing demands from local vessels and other neighbouring provinces.

Currently, only the Tam Quang fishing port is qualified to load catch output. The port can handle 21,000 tonnes of fish, or 23 per cent of the total fish catch per year (around 91,000 tonnes).

Deputy director of the department Nguyễn Xuân Vũ said squid fishing boats have been identified as a risky group for IUU violations, and strict supervision is necessary for this group in particular.

Vũ said the province's fishery industry has been gearing up to better enforce all regulations and standards for fishing boats.

Almost all offshore fishing vessels in the province have been granted certificates of origin for their catch. The industry has also undertaken measures relating to the quality of seafood stores, and boats have been equipped with a Global Positioning System (GPS) device, a digital sea journey record containing the coordinates of their fishing grounds, the department reported.

At a conference on removing the 'yellow card' warning issued by the European Commission, the fishery industry in 28 of of Việt Nam's coastal provinces committed to take measures to address IUU fishing.

Local authorities are determined to implement anti-IUU fishing measures to uphold Việt Nam as a trustworthy and responsible partner for seafood exports.