11 Vietnamese citizens rescued from kidnapping gang in Mexico in stable condition

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico has confirmed that 11 Vietnamese citizens, recently rescued from a kidnapping group near the US border, are currently staying at an immigration station.

Following the rescue operation in which Mexican police freed 49 people, including 11 Vietnamese nationals, in Chihuahua State near the US border, the Vietnamese Embassy has been in contact with local authorities to gather information about their situation.

The rescued individuals are now at an immigration facility in Villahermosa, Tabasco, approximately 800 km from Mexico City and are said to be in stable health.

Upon receiving the news, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs instructed the embassy to check on the citizens and provide appropriate support.

The embassy continues to work closely with local authorities to monitor the situation ready to help out if required. — VNS