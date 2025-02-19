Three hospitals in HCMC to offer all-round support for abused children

HCM CITY — HCM City will offer comprehensive support for abused children and those with rape-caused pregnancies at three hospitals with the entire gamut of treatment, counselling and protection services.

The three are the City Children's Hospital in Bình Chánh District, Children's Hospital 1 in District 10 and the Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopedics in District 5.

They will provide screening, treatment, consultation, and emergency protection services for children suspected to be physically or sexually abused.

Victims might be transferred to the Social Work and Youth Vocational Training Centre of HCM City in Gò Vấp District for shelter if needed, where they will be cared for and get access to essential services.

The municipal People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Health to collaborate with relevant agencies to implement the programme.

It follows the successful trial at Hùng Vương Hospital for abused women and children launched in March 2023. It offers medical care and psychological and legal counselling for the women and children without them having to run from pillar to post to get the assistance they need.

According to the Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, it offers quick intervention and comprehensive support for victims the moment they enter the hospital.

When doctors discover signs of physical and/or sexual abuse in patients, they offer consultation and transfer them to the programme for immediate attention.

A Hùng Vương Hospital spokesperson said so far 188 women, girls and children have been offered support, 160 of them pregnant girls aged under 16. — VNS