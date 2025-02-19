HCM City strengthens healthcare system with new medical hubs

HCM CITY — HCM City is expanding specialised healthcare with three major clusters to help improve treatment quality and promote medical tourism, aiming to become a top healthcare hub in ASEAN.

According to Assoc. Prof., Dr. Tăng Chí Thượng, Director of the city’s Department of Health, the healthcare strategy focuses on three key clusters, the central cluster along with two in Tân Kiên and Thủ Đức.

The central cluster includes the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, the University Medical Centre, national-level hospitals, specialised hospitals, the 115 Emergency Centre and the Centre for Disease Control (HCDC).

The Tân Kiên cluster in Bình Chánh District spans 72ha and is home to the second campus of Phạm Ngọc Thạch University of Medicine, HCM City Children’s Hospital and the Blood Transfusion and Haematology Hospital. Future additions include the Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital and other specialised medical facilities.

The Thủ Đức cluster, covering 120ha, consists of the Health Sciences University (part of Vietnam National University, HCM City), existing hospitals, and planned facilities, which will include a psychiatric hospital and a stroke centre.

Many hospitals in the city have adopted cutting-edge medical techniques, reducing mortality rates and improving patient outcomes.

Some institutions, including Hùng Vương Hospital (certified by Australian standards) and the Blood Transfusion and Haematology Hospital (certified by US standards), have achieved international accreditation. This progress cements HCM City’s status as a specialised healthcare hub.

Technology transfer

Dr Trần Văn Sóng, Director of Nhân Dân 115 Hospital, highlighted the facility’s advances in stroke treatment, saving thousands of lives and significantly reducing disability rates.

The hospital introduced thrombolytic therapy for acute stroke patients in 2009 and quickly adopted mechanical thrombectomy techniques by 2012.

In 2019, it integrated artificial intelligence (AI) technology, extending the treatment window for stroke patients from six to 24 hours, greatly enhancing survival rates. The hospital now treats around 50 stroke cases every day with a high success rate.

The hospital has transferred its expertise to more than 100 medical institutions across the country, contributing to a nationwide stroke treatment network.

“Through the regional healthcare collaboration programme, the Department of Health assigns city hospitals to transfer their expertise to provincial and municipal hospitals based on their respective strengths. This strategy will accelerate the region’s synchronised healthcare development in the years ahead,” Dr Sóng told the Voice of Việt Nam.

Enhancing medical tourism

HCM City is seeing a rise in international patients seeking high-quality and cost-effective medical services.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, about 300,000 international patients sought treatment in Việt Nam each year, with over 40 per cent choosing HCM City. The city is now ramping up efforts to develop medical tourism further.

Hospitals are improving their expertise to meet international standards, an essential factor in partnering with global insurance providers and easing access for foreign patients. Several facilities, including Hùng Vương Hospital and the Blood Transfusion and Haematology Hospital, have already obtained international certification.

To support this, the city will pilot an International Medical Tourism Coordinator model to assist foreign visitors with medical needs.

Dr. Thượng said: “We must fast-track the completion of an international medical tourism hotline and an online booking portal, enabling people across the region to access medical services in Việt Nam. To achieve this, the Department of Health will collaborate with other agencies, including the Department of Tourism, Department of Industry and Trade and Department of Transport, to develop a supportive policy framework.”

The Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism, Bùi Thị Ngọc Hiếu, highlighted medical tourism as a key investment focus.

Since 2017, the Department of Health and the Department of Tourism have worked together to develop this sector.

The city has established quality standards for participating healthcare facilities and conducts regular assessments to ensure compliance.

To further promote medical tourism, authorities have compiled a Medical Tourism Guidebook in five languages, produced promotional films, and introduced 30 medical tourism packages, combining medical treatment with cultural and historical experiences in HCM City.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has intensified marketing efforts in Cambodia and Thailand, using major events such as the HCM City International Travel Expo (ITE) and the HCM City Tourism Festival as channels to promote what it can offer.

Digital platforms managed by the Department of Tourism and the Department of Health also play a crucial role in outreach.

“The Department of Tourism will work with relevant agencies to connect medical facilities with a network of certified hotels and accommodation providers, ensuring seamless service for visitors seeking both travel and treatment in HCM City. Additionally, the city will expand promotional efforts to potential markets such as Australia, the United States, Asia and neighbouring countries to strengthen its position as a medical tourism hub,” Hiếu said.

The city also plans to implement training programmes for healthcare professionals to improve foreign language skills, enhancing support services for international visitors. — VNS