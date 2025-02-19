Over 60 per cent of passengers on Nhổn-Hà Nội Station metro use monthly passes

HÀ NỘI – The Nhổn - Hà Nội Station metro’s elevated section from Nhổn to Cầu Giấy transported nearly 3.4 million passengers in six months after it began commercial operations in August 2024.

According to data from the Hà Nội Metro Company, since the start of operations, the line has recorded an average of over 480,000 passengers per month.

Notably, more than 60 per cent of the passengers on the Nhổn - Hà Nội Station metro’s elevated section use monthly passes, highlighting the growing preference for urban rail transport, particularly among students, office workers and daily commuters.

The Nhổn - Hà Nội Station metro’s elevated section spans 8.5km and began commercial operations on August 8, 2024.

The whole metro project has a total length of 12.5km from Nhổn in Nam Từ Liêm District via Kim Mã Street to the Hà Nội Railway Station in Đống Đa District. Construction began in 2010 at an estimated cost of over VNĐ34.8 trillion (nearly US$1.37 billion). The line passes through eight elevated and four underground stations.

The operation of the elevated section has helped people save time and travel costs, while connecting urban areas and creating favourable conditions for green and sustainable socio-economic development. VNS