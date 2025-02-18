Politics & Law
Home Society

No immediate takeover of issuing driving licences: Ministry of Public Security

February 18, 2025 - 17:54
Once the change happens, citizens will be able to submit applications for new or to renew driving licences at local police offices in communes, wards and townships.
Nguyễn Quang Nhật, Head of the Traffic Police Department's Traffic Information and Investigation Division under the Ministry of Public Security. — Photo thanhnien.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has clarified that the transfer of responsibilities for driving test assessments and the issuing of new and renewed driving licences from the Ministry of Transport (MOT) will not start on February 19, as previously announced, pending an official decision on the handover timeline.

Nguyễn Quang Nhật, Head of the Traffic Police Department's Traffic Information and Investigation Division under the MPS, said on Tuesday that local transport authorities will continue to handle new and renewed driving licence applications until further notice.

"The transfer of responsibilities will only begin once an official decision is made," he emphasised.

The MPS and MoT are working closely to finalise the handover process, including the transfer of duties at both ministerial and provincial levels.

At the ministerial level, MPS's Traffic Police Department will take over responsibilities from the MoT's Directorate for Roads, while provincial traffic police units will assume duties from the Departments of Transport.

Once the transition is complete, citizens will be able to submit applications for new and replacement driving licences at local police offices in communes, wards and townships.

The change is expected to streamline the process, reduce administrative bottlenecks and expedite service delivery. — VNS

