HCM City metro accepts NAPAS cards for ticket payment

HCM CITY — Passengers using the HCM metro can now use local payment cards to buy tickets in addition to other existing cashless options.

Its automated ticket payment system has been developed by Sacombank and its partners using open-loop technology, which, since last Friday, has been allowing cards issued by the 25 member organisations of the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) to make contactless payment for tickets.

Commuters simply need to tap their NAPAS card on a control device at the entry gate and again at the exit gate after finishing their trip to complete the transaction.

NAPAS cards (NAPAS domestic cards) are issued by banks and financial companies in Việt Nam with card number starting with 9704. NAPAS cards comply with the basic standards of chip cards for domestic payment in Việt Nam known as VCCS, issued by the State Bank of Vietnam.

Passengers can also pay using Mastercard and QR codes on the HCMC Metro HURC app.

Soon the automated ticketing system is expected to expand to also accept other cards such as Visa, JCB, UnionPay, and American Express.

This will help promote green mobility, especially for young people and office workers.

Sacombank issues the Sacombank Mastercard Metro Pass and is offering a VNĐ50,000 reward to each customer who obtains one -- at its offices or online via Sacombank Pay or the HCMC Metro HURC app -- until the end of June.

The 19.7km metro line began operations on December 22, 2024. — VNS