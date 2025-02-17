Politics & Law
Home Society

HCM City metro accepts NAPAS cards for ticket payment

February 17, 2025 - 16:23
Passengers using the HCM metro can now use local payment cards to buy tickets in addition to other existing cashless options.
Metro passengers can now use NAPAS cards to pay for their rides in addition to other cashless payment options.— Photo courtesy of Sacombank

HCM CITY — Passengers using the HCM metro can now use local payment cards to buy tickets in addition to other existing cashless options.

Its automated ticket payment system has been developed by Sacombank and its partners using open-loop technology, which, since last Friday, has been allowing cards issued by the 25 member organisations of the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) to make contactless payment for tickets.

Commuters simply need to tap their NAPAS card on a control device at the entry gate and again at the exit gate after finishing their trip to complete the transaction.

NAPAS cards (NAPAS domestic cards) are issued by banks and financial companies in Việt Nam with card number starting with 9704. NAPAS cards comply with the basic standards of chip cards for domestic payment in Việt Nam known as VCCS, issued by the State Bank of Vietnam.

Passengers can also pay using Mastercard and QR codes on the HCMC Metro HURC app.

Soon the automated ticketing system is expected to expand to also accept other cards such as Visa, JCB, UnionPay, and American Express.

This will help promote green mobility, especially for young people and office workers.

Sacombank issues the Sacombank Mastercard Metro Pass and is offering a VNĐ50,000 reward to each customer who obtains one -- at its offices or online via Sacombank Pay or the HCMC Metro HURC app -- until the end of June.

The 19.7km metro line began operations on December 22, 2024. — VNS

Society

Empowering the visually impaired

Being blind does not mean one cannot see light. The Centre for Training Rehabilitation Staff of the Blind has introduced a new job training course – barista – as part of a collaborative project with Korea’s Siloam International Outreach. Let’s take a look at how this project and the training at the centre have positively impacted the lives of young people!
Society

Education ministry proposes sweeping changes to early childhood learning

The reform seeks to modernise the preschool curriculum using a competency-based approach, fostering holistic child development in physical health, emotional well-being, intelligence, language skills and aesthetics. It also aims to lay a solid foundation for personality development, ensuring children are well-prepared for first grade while instilling core Vietnamese values.

